NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"

NBA fans gave their picks on who is the most unguardable player in the league at the moment.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

We are blessed as fans of the game today to see some exceptionally skilled basketball players. The talent level in the league has never been higher, and there are a few players in the league today who have seemingly perfected the art of scoring.

We have 7 players averaging over 30 points per game this season, which is just crazy, and while some of it has to do with the pace of the game and the rules, supreme talent is ultimately the biggest reason why we are seeing these absurd numbers.

NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League

Considering all these scoring outbursts, a question arises on who exactly is the most unguardable player in the league. NBA fans were asked that question, and we got a wide range of answers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"It’s been KD for about 12 years"

"Curry clear"

"luka doncic"

"Steph because he’s great on and off the ball."

"jayson tatum"

"Kyrie is the hardest to stay with, but kd can score over u even if u stay with him"

"KD🔥"

"In this order : Steph, KD, Luka, Kyrie, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic, and the list continues"

"Luka, Embid ..."

"Curry, Docic, Giannis"

"It will be KD until he retires"

"SGA"

"JOKER."

"KD is most unguardable player Of all time"

"markkanen"

"Embiid"

They all certainly do have a case. Luka Doncic is the one who currently leads the league in scoring at 33.5 points per game, and Chauncey Billups called him the toughest player to guard in the league . Stephen Curry, who has produced some truly magical moments on the court this season, is tied for second along with Joel Embiid at 32.3 points per game.

Of all the players who are averaging over 30 points per game, Kevin Durant has been the most efficient, as he is shooting an impressive 53.1% from the field. KD is just a walking bucket, and the fact that he is still playing so well after that Achilles tear is remarkable, and he deserves a lot of respect for it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.