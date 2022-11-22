ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsjax.com

Sunshine to return, near-record high temps ahead for holiday weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The damp, chilly air is gradually leaving and just in time for Thanksgiving. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking an isolated shower with cloud cover for much of the day but we will see some sunshine return by late in the day. Temperatures are in the upper 60s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Southeastern Grocers Begins Holiday Hunger Relief Program

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers has begun a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays. Through Dec. 27, Southeastern...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Jacksonville has plenty of spots for you to explore for the holidays! You can strut through a Turkey Trot, watch a boat parade, or shop till you drop! Find ways to help out in the community during the season of giving. We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy