Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville parents discuss warning signs of rare eye cancer they saw in a photo of their daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville couple is reminding parents to listen to their gut about their child’s health, after their daughter Aria was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer at just eight months old. Aria lee Bohannon loves watching TV, eating, and playing with toys but she has...
Several American Airlines flights from Miami diverted to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 12:27 p.m.: Ground stop has been lifted. Due to weather conditions, several American Airlines flights are landing in Jacksonville International Airport. These flights, which originated from Miami, were diverted to Jacksonville and other Florida airports. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
Black Friday is right around the corner; what you can expect this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most popular days of the year for holiday shopping are right around the corner. The National Retail Federation predicts nearly 115 million people to shop on Black Friday and nearly 64 million on Cyber Monday. Adobe says AirPods, Squishmallows, and air fryers are the most...
Jacksonville security company 'inundated' with calls ahead of Black Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Walmart's media team confirmed the shooter was an employee with more than a decade of experience at the store. First Coast News checked in with some shoppers at a Walmart on the...
'Petesgiving' and Tony's Turkey Trot take over Beaches Town Center for Thanksgiving
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Neptune and Atlantic Beaches without Pete's Bar's block party and Tony’s Turkey Trot. The events are happening at about the same time Thursday morning at Beaches Town Center. It's the first annual Petesgiving under new management for Duval County's...
Mayo Clinic starts foundation and shell of $233 million oncology building
The city issued a construction permit Nov. 22 for the $76.27 million foundation and shell of the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. The Robins & Morton Group of Orlando is the contractor and Perkins & Will of...
JEA encourages customers to properly dispose of fats, oils & grease this Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Thanksgiving approaches, JEA encourages customers to properly dispose of all fats, oils and grease. The utility is reminding residents of the impact that clogged drains can have on homes and the wastewater system. When fats, oils, and grease are disposed of down the drain, this...
Sunshine to return, near-record high temps ahead for holiday weekend
Jacksonville, Fl — The damp, chilly air is gradually leaving and just in time for Thanksgiving. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking an isolated shower with cloud cover for much of the day but we will see some sunshine return by late in the day. Temperatures are in the upper 60s.
Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
Southeastern Grocers Begins Holiday Hunger Relief Program
Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers has begun a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays. Through Dec. 27, Southeastern...
This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
Deckin’ A Decade: Annual holiday event celebrates 10 years in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The holidays are finally here which means Jacksonville Beach is bringing back Deck the Chairs. This is the 10th season for Deck the Chairs and the theme this year is 'Deckin' Decade.'. The founder of the event, Kurtis Loftus, says they expect thousands of people...
Dreary weather continues, showers early Wednesday before brighter skies and warmer temperatures
Jacksonville, Fl — The clouds, fog, drizzle and cool air stick around at least another day. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll be mostly cloudy with temperatures only in the upper 60s. A few isolated showers will develop late this evening and rain could linger...
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
Jacksonville has plenty of spots for you to explore for the holidays! You can strut through a Turkey Trot, watch a boat parade, or shop till you drop! Find ways to help out in the community during the season of giving. We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a patrol officer and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
Dickens on Centre brings Victorian Christmas to Fernandina Beach
For the eighth year in a row, Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown will go back in time and have the look and feel of Victorian London. The transformation is all part of the 8th Annual Dickens on Centre holiday celebration which this year is scheduled for Dec. 8 to 11.
