Philadelphia, PA

phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Residential Burglary in the 22nd District [VIDEO]

On November 5, 2022, approximately 3:29am an unknown black male was captured on surveillance video breaking into a residential property on the 26xx block of Ridge Ave. Once inside the suspect took a stove, refrigerator and ring camera then fled in an unknown direction. Suspect Description: Older Black male wearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting in the 19th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 5539 Market St. On November 21, 2022, at 8:52 am, an armed suspect approached a male standing outside of a corner market and abruptly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Brief Case Containing $60,000 Stolen During Attack by 3 Men, Police Say

Philadelphia police say a man was attacked, handcuffed and robbed of thousands of dollars by three men in the Frankford section of the city early Wednesday morning. The suspects ran off with the victim’s brief case containing $60,000 after they hit him in the head with a gun, police said. It happened while the victim was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street just before 2 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m.  Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Man, 66, fatally struck by taxi in Eastwick, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An auto-pedestrian crash resulted in the death of one man on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities say the crash occurred on the 2500 block of Island Avenue around 6:13 a.m. Police say a yellow Toyota Sienna taxi driven by a 45-year-old man struck a 66-year-old man. MORE...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Police investigating bank robbery in Blue Bell

The Whitpain Township Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, November 22nd just after 11:00 a.m. The bank involved is the Santander Bank located at 1770 DeKalb Pike in Blue Bell (The Shops at Blue Bell). According to police, the suspect was described as being...
BLUE BELL, PA
CBS News

3 men pistol-whip business owner, take briefcase with $60K: cops

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local business owner was hit in the head with a gun, handcuffed and robbed of a briefcase full of cash early Wednesday, police said. The 33-year-old man had just pulled into the driveway of his home, on Ditman Street near Haworth Street in Frankford, when he was approached by three men in masks. One of the masked men pointed a gun at the business owner and demanded money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

