NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'
The filmmaker's self-described "best" earned one of its stars an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
Quentin Tarantino Won’t Make His Final Film Until the Movie Business Settles: ‘Is It Just Content on a Streaming Service?’ (Video)
Quentin Tarantino says he’s “not in any hurry” to make one last movie before he retires or pivots to another medium because of the volatile state of the industry. “[The business] is unrecognizable,” the writer-director said during a sit-down interview on “The Howard Stern Show.”
Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Wraps Production
Todd Haynes has officially wrapped production on his 10th feature-length film, “May December,” a drama about two women whose personal and professional lives begin to blur that sounds very Todd Haynes indeed. (Think “Persona” meets “Three Women.”) A source close to the production confirmed to IndieWire that principal photography wrapped this past weekend in Georgia, where the film had been shooting in the Savannah area. The film stars Julianne Moore (reuniting with Haynes after collaborations like “Safe,” “Wonderstruck,” and “Far from Heaven”) and Natalie Portman (working with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker for the first time). Working from a Black List-touted script by Samy...
All-Time Greatest American Films
What are the greatest American films of all time? This is a question that's been asked time and time again with no clear answer. However, certain films stand out above the rest. These films have captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide and have become classics in their own right.
Margot Robbie names the film that first made her realise she was a ‘good actor’
Margot Robbie has named the film that made her realise she was a “good actor”.The Australian actor, 32, has become a well-known name in Hollywood but she was not always confident in her acting ability.Robbie appeared at a BAFTA event in London earlier this week, during which she reflected on her near-30 film acting credits and her work as a producer over the last decade.The Babylon star is perhaps best recognised for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, or as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe. She also starred in the 2019 drama Bombshell.Speaking to...
Bradley Cooper ‘to play famous Steve McQueen role’ in new Steven Spielberg film
Bradley Cooper may be taking on one of Steve McQueen’s most famous roles in a new Steven Spielberg film.The actor and director will reportedly play San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in a movie based on the 1968 classic.According to Deadline, McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will executive produce alongside Spielberg.Bullitt gave McQueen one of his most memorable characters, and is renowned for featuring one of cinema’s most impressive car chase scenes.Spielberg will direct the film from a script that’s being written by Josh Singer, who was behind Spotlight and the Spielberg-directed The Post.Deadline claims that the filmmaker has...
Gray Frederickson Dies: ‘Godfather’ & ‘Apocalypse Now’ Producer Was 85
Gray Frederickson, an Oscar-winning co-EP on The Godfather films and Apocalypse Now who was one of the busiest and most respected producers and production executives of the 1960s through the ‘80s, died November 20 of prostate cancer in Oklahoma City. He was 85. His wife, Karen, confirmed his death. Born on July 21, 1937, in Oklahoma, Frederickson moved to Hollywood in the early ‘60s and quickly acquired expertise as a line producer. He produced the 1971 comedy Making It at 20th Century Fox and joined with Al Ruddy to produce Little Fauss and Big Halsy (1970) with Robert Redford at Paramount. Related Story Hollywood...
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
Popculture
Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback
Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd — Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?
One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Quentin Tarantino Recalls The Time Steven Spielberg Prophesied Which Oscar Pulp Fiction Would Win While Duck Hunting
Turns out Steven Spielberg knew exactly how Quentin Tarantino would win his first Oscar.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
People Are Sharing The Child-Friendly Movies That Traumatized Them As Kids, And I Agree With Several Of Their Choices
"My mom desperately tried to convince me to stop watching The Land Before Time when I was little. I ended up being an absolute sobbing mess every time I watched it, but kept insisting that I wanted to watch it. My mom eventually just threw the tape away and told me it broke."
