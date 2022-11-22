Read full article on original website
fsrmagazine.com
Mexican Concept La Popular Opens in Roseville, California
Mexico City’s premier restaurant group, Grupo Carolois announced the opening of its upscale chef-driven Mexican restaurant, La Popular, in the city of Roseville, Calif. The first stateside conceptfrom one of the top gastronomic epicenters of the world—Mexico City—the 191-seat restaurant highlights authentic Mexican cuisine and an extensive agave-centric cocktail program combined with warm hospitality set in a lush, modern space.
"We're excited to have everyone back": 2022 World Cup is a boon for Sacramento bars and restaurants
SACRAMENTO -- World Cup fans have no ideal time zone. If the match is on they'll be there to represent their team. In Sacramento, bars and restaurants are dusting off their old playbooks for the occasion. "We were open eight years ago so we completely remember how busy it was for those 8 or 9 a.m. games," said Calvin Lam, a manager at Public House Downtown. The bar is one of the two de facto bars for Team USA watch parties during the World Cup. Public House opens an hour earlier than normal for the event but already saw a rush for...
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
multihousingnews.com
Greystone Affiliate Arranges $154M for Affordable Housing
The construction financing will be used for a suburban Sacramento community. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P., a Greystone affiliate, has provided $153.6 million in tax-exempt and taxable construction loans for a new apartment community in Elk Grove, a Sacramento, Calif. suburb. The 387-unit affordable housing community, Poppy Grove Development, will be situated at the southeast corner of Bruceville and Poppy Ridge roads in Sacramento County.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on Virginia Walmart shooting, wrongful death lawsuit against Sac PD, Kevin Kiley captures house seat
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
‘Art on Wheels’ exhibit in Sacramento highlights photographers in the lowrider community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An event Sunday at the Latino Center for Art and Culture in Sacramento helped to highlight photographers in the lowrider community. The exhibition, hosted by the organization Brown Issues, featured dozens of trophy-worthy lowriders and bikes. Photos were selected by Sacramento area photographers that have been...
Live performances lined up for Sacramento venues to end the year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The year 2022 is nearly coming to a close and for those looking for something to do, there are live music performances occurring through the end of December. Here is who is performing at Sacramento venues to end the year. Ace of Spades Dec. 1 — Destroy Lonely, 7 p.m. Dec. […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Republican gaining ground in Sacramento-area Assembly race. Will the seat flip red?
A Republican newcomer has overtaken an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman in the race to represent the Sacramento suburbs, potentially flipping a longtime blue seat red. GOP candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday took a 1,568-vote lead over Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley in the Assembly District 7 election, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office.
kubaradio.com
Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Giveaway Today
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has scheduled a food giveaway for today. According to a release from the Food Bank, the event will take place from Noon until 2 this afternoon, ‘in the cul-de-sac in front of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, located at 760 Stafford Way in Yuba City.’
Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton
STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
'Like a weight lifted off our shoulders' | Family celebrates new Sacramento home from Habitat for Humanity
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of families is settling into new homes in Sacramento this month after being selected for Habitat for Humanity’s program. One of the recipients is Linnzi Cannon, a single mother of four boys, originally from the Elk Grove area. This is Cannon's first time...
KCRA.com
Family-owned plumbing company gives out 500 free turkeys to families in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 10-year-long Thanksgiving tradition made its way to Vacaville Tuesday night. For a decade, Marin-based Peter Levi Plumbing has been passing out free turkeys to families in Northern Calif0rnia on the Tuesday before the holiday. The family-owned company has locations in Novato and Vacaville. "It was...
caravannews.com
Remembering Those Killed and Injured at Club Q Shooting
Honoring the victims of the LGBTQ nightclub shooting, Colorado Springs. Are thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and injured. Love over hate. For local LGBTQ individuals and their families, assistance is available in the San Joaquin county at the San Joaquin Pride Center. Hours: Tuesday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Call (209) 565-5023.
Fox40
Sacramento man banned from youth sports after tackling referee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was banned from youth sports and will be serving jail time after tackling a referee at a Roseville soccer game in 2021, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. “This case serves as a reminder of the importance of common...
villagelife.com
Single-story Serrano home offers elegant living
This elegantly modern, single-story estate in El Dorado Hills boasts views of the prestigious Serrano Country Club. Venture through lush, mature landscaping up stamped concrete steps and across the circular driveway into the private front courtyard. Entertain guests in the gorgeous, glass-mosaic tiled living room with a tile-surround fireplace flanked...
What's "Brown Friday" and why are plumbers preparing for it?
SACRAMENTO — Plumbers near and far are gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year. It's called Brown Friday.The phrase was coined by plumbers who report a spike in calls of broken garbage disposals and clogged or leaky pipes the day after Thanksgiving. After a big meal, some people tend to throw things down the drain without thinking about the consequences. Some of those waste items can bind together, damage pipes and cause them to leak or burst. Bell Brothers, a company that provides heating, air and plumbing services, said they are expecting a higher volume of...
thecrcconnection.com
A threat of violence puts campus on lockdown
The Cosumnes River College campus was locked down for two hours on Monday morning after a threat of violence was made towards the campus, according to a Twitter post by the Los Rios Colleges. The Los Rios Community College District sent email and text alerts at about 11 a.m. stating,...
KCRA.com
'We want people to feel safe': Sacramento police, local clubs increase security following Colorado mass shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police are increasing patrols in the Lavender Heights area of midtown Sacramento, after the deadly mass shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. At least five people are dead and 25 others injured, after authorities say a gunman opened fire Saturday night inside Club...
Thousands show up at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for turkey giveaway
STOCKTON — A record number of families in need showed up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for a drive-through turkey giveaway.Families lined up to fill up their cars early."I started out about 6:30 in line and I was four blocks away," said Richard Hernandez.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they had prepared to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event.Hernandez was one of the thousands who went to the fairgrounds for a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers opened early to accommodate the...
