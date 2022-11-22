Read full article on original website
Cowboys get huge Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence updates for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys had two standout defensive players, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence, pop up on the injury report heading into their Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup against the New York Giants. While both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable, Cowboys fans have nothing to fear when...
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Giants rule out 7 players, with several also questionable
Well, we won’t have to wait until shortly before kickoff on Thursday to find out who the inactive players for the New York Giants will be against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants have already ruled seven players out of the game. We knew most of this already, but here...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut
And how does Micah Parsons look for Giants at Cowboys on Thanksgiving? Apparently a little shaggy around the edges.
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants
The New York Giants will be without several offensive linemen on Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
Yardbarker
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Jerry Jones Announces Significant Position Decision
The Dallas Cowboys have been playing all season without starting left tackle Tyron Smith. And they've been playing very well up front. But what should happen when Tyron Smith is ready to return?. The longtime All-Pro offensive tackle will be the team's starting left tackle, according to owner Jerry Jones.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
atozsports.com
If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now
If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
Week 12 NFL power rankings: How much does Dallas Cowboys' dominant win boost them?
The Cowboys crushed the Vikings 40-3 to re-establish themselves in the NFC's pecking order. Does it mean Dallas is back in power poll's top five, too?
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch Week 12 matchup
The 7-3 New York Giants will look to rebound from Sunday’s disappointing 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day when the face the Dallas Cowboys, who are also 7-3, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast by FOX. The Giants lost to the Cowboys in...
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Big Blue View
Giants at Cowboys, Week 12: What to expect when Dallas has the ball
The New York Giants have a very short turnaround before their game against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Giants’ defense has just three days to get prepared to face one of the best offenses in the NFL over the last month. It doesn’t help that the offense belongs to a division rival and the Giants are coming off of a (potentially) devastating loss to the Detroit Lions.
ESPN Analyst: Cowboys Shouldn't Sign Odell Beckham Jr
As the mutual interest between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches a fever pitch, one analyst believes that the Cowboys are making the wrong move. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that OBJ is the "last thing"...
Cowboys, Giants meet as push for Odell Beckham Jr. intensifies
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said there is "mutual" interest about joining the team with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., entering Thursday's game against the Giants, who are also pursuing the WR.
Big Blue View
Giants will face several ‘last-second’ decisions Thursday vs. Cowboys
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that “everybody else is going to come right up to the last second.”. That list of “last-second”...
