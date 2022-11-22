ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines this Wednesday because an old photo of him has resurfaced on social media. A photo of Jones that was taken in 1957 was shared on Twitter. The caption for the picture said: "Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957."
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Significant Position Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have been playing all season without starting left tackle Tyron Smith. And they've been playing very well up front. But what should happen when Tyron Smith is ready to return?. The longtime All-Pro offensive tackle will be the team's starting left tackle, according to owner Jerry Jones.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
atozsports.com

If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now

If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch Week 12 matchup

The 7-3 New York Giants will look to rebound from Sunday’s disappointing 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day when the face the Dallas Cowboys, who are also 7-3, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast by FOX. The Giants lost to the Cowboys in...
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview

In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

Giants at Cowboys, Week 12: What to expect when Dallas has the ball

The New York Giants have a very short turnaround before their game against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Giants’ defense has just three days to get prepared to face one of the best offenses in the NFL over the last month. It doesn’t help that the offense belongs to a division rival and the Giants are coming off of a (potentially) devastating loss to the Detroit Lions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cowboys Shouldn't Sign Odell Beckham Jr

As the mutual interest between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches a fever pitch, one analyst believes that the Cowboys are making the wrong move. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that OBJ is the "last thing"...
Big Blue View

Giants will face several ‘last-second’ decisions Thursday vs. Cowboys

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that “everybody else is going to come right up to the last second.”. That list of “last-second”...

