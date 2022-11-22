Read full article on original website
Students build ‘Hugelkultur,’ sustainable farming project in Linn County
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit is running an experiment in sustainable farming, one made possible thanks to a group of high schoolers. Tuesday, students with Iowa Big worked in a field in Marion to build a Hugelkultur. “That is a German raised bed,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director...
Two 4th graders give back to community through school project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday season is a time for giving, and for two fourth graders from St. Pius Elementary School did just that this morning by dropping off a food pantry donation. ”You’re never too young to do anything,” said Eli Wilkin. What started as...
2021 state participants Center Point-Urbana and Springville pick up opening night wins
Truth in sentencing: Man sentenced to a 20 year mandatory sentence could get out decades earlier. A Cedar Rapids domestic abuse survivor is worried about what might happen if her estranged husband was to get out of prison years earlier than the mandatory sentence he received. Updated: 6 hours ago.
College Community School District increases starting bus driver pay rate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The College Community School District is raising its starting pay rate for bus drivers by $2 from $21 to $23 an hour in its latest effort to recruit and retain employees. In a press release, the district said the move comes in addition to a...
5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar following final chemo treatment
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fifth-grade girl in the Linn-Mar Community School district got a surprise celebration, marking the end of her chemotherapy treatments. Bella Saul arrived at school on Monday, following her battle with bone cancer. Bella finished her chemo treatments last Friday after a long battle with Osteosarcoma.
Cedar Rapids man shares experience of wife with Alzheimer’s while encouraging caregivers to seek support
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community. The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals...
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
Overall Quiet for Thanksgiving Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cold air mass has traveled east. This allows some warming right before Thanksgiving Day. After a night with a low near 20, we are in for a run of several days with highs at or above 40. It is not out of the question to see a 50 for the middle of the week in some locations. Our only precipitation chance this week comes in the form of a few isolated showers or drizzle on Thanksgiving Day. This should not cause any major travel disruptions. Have a great night!
Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County
Ag Informer: Clayton Co. Cattlemen of the Year
Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2022 Cattlemen of the Year: Rob Medberry. Wednesday 11/23. Hawk Talk with Dolph and Coach Ferentz 6:30-8:00pm. Friday 11/25. Hawkeye Football vs. Nebraska:...
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
Trouble-free, but potentially not rain-free, Thanksgiving forecast
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mother Nature is definitely cooperating for local or even regional travel this Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for. Clouds will continue to build in on Wednesday evening, but weather should otherwise stay pretty quiet for any pre-Thanksgiving travelers. Winds will stay relatively light, too, presenting little to no challenge.
Floyd County Interchange Eastbound Lanes Slated to Open Tuesday
Despite a semi crash that closed the intersection for a brief period Monday morning, the new east/southbound lanes of the new Highway 218/18/Avenue of the Saints interchange at Floyd are set to open to motorists Tuesday. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says that...
‘These are supposed to be safe spaces’: Basix owner reacts to Club Q shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jason Zeman, owner of Basix in Cedar Rapids and Studio 13 in Iowa City, called the fatal mass shooting at an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs over the weekend “a violation.”. “It was devastating,” said Zeman. “Brought back memories of Pulse.” The shooting at Pulse...
Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
‘I’m getting my list that I forgot’: last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd Iowa grocery stores
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Julie Rubalcava and three of her grandchildren spent part of the afternoon before Thanksgiving in the Hy-Vee on Edgewood Road in northeast Cedar Rapids. “I have my fresh turkey I ordered and I got to pick that up,” said Rubalcava. Jemma Rubalcava, one of...
