Maynard, IA

KCRG.com

Two 4th graders give back to community through school project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday season is a time for giving, and for two fourth graders from St. Pius Elementary School did just that this morning by dropping off a food pantry donation. ”You’re never too young to do anything,” said Eli Wilkin. What started as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community. The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa

A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
FAIRFAX, IA
KCRG.com

Overall Quiet for Thanksgiving Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cold air mass has traveled east. This allows some warming right before Thanksgiving Day. After a night with a low near 20, we are in for a run of several days with highs at or above 40. It is not out of the question to see a 50 for the middle of the week in some locations. Our only precipitation chance this week comes in the form of a few isolated showers or drizzle on Thanksgiving Day. This should not cause any major travel disruptions. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer: Clayton Co. Cattlemen of the Year

Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2022 Cattlemen of the Year: Rob Medberry. Wednesday 11/23. Hawk Talk with Dolph and Coach Ferentz 6:30-8:00pm. Friday 11/25. Hawkeye Football vs. Nebraska:...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, IA
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Trouble-free, but potentially not rain-free, Thanksgiving forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mother Nature is definitely cooperating for local or even regional travel this Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for. Clouds will continue to build in on Wednesday evening, but weather should otherwise stay pretty quiet for any pre-Thanksgiving travelers. Winds will stay relatively light, too, presenting little to no challenge.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kchanews.com

Floyd County Interchange Eastbound Lanes Slated to Open Tuesday

Despite a semi crash that closed the intersection for a brief period Monday morning, the new east/southbound lanes of the new Highway 218/18/Avenue of the Saints interchange at Floyd are set to open to motorists Tuesday. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says that...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo

(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
WATERLOO, IA

