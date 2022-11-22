Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's $3.5M cranberry research station
Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production and even supplies more than half of the berries around the world. Federal, state and private research money is now working on ways to make the berries even better.
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
WSAW
2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
gbnewsnetwork.com
Wisconsin DNR: 2022 Preliminary Gun Deer Harvest Totals
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through November 27th, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28th – Dec....
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
wearegreenbay.com
Video shows vehicle losing control, nearly colliding with Wisconsin State Patrol
(WFRV) – A close call happened on a Wisconsin roadway after a vehicle just missed a Wisconsin State Trooper. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a motorist lost control of their vehicle and nearly high a squad car. Officials wanted to remind...
whbl.com
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
tripsavvy.com
The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin
The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
There aren't just laws for drivers on the roads, but pedestrians too
Drivers should always pay attention and look out for pedestrians but pedestrians should also practice safe roadway tips to help keep themselves safe.
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Smokestack from Phoenix shipwreck discovered 175 years later in Sheboygan
The smokestack of the Phoenix, a ship that caught fire in Lake Michigan and killed hundreds of people, was discovered off Sheboygan's shore 175 years later.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County crash, man injured fled hit-and-run: sheriff
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was seriously injured in a Dodge County crash after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run, officials said Tuesday, Nov. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a minor hit-and-run happened in Oak Grove on State Highway 26. It was reported that the striking vehicle fled the scene. As deputies responded, it was reported that the vehicle had crashed as it sped away.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Serious injury crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
Dodge Co., WI – A 67-year-old Cambria man received life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Watertown. The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022. The man was the only occupant in the vehicle, and he was exiting southbound from State Highway 26, towards a...
