Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Musk says he's going to grant 'amnesty' to banned accounts as Twitter struggles to deal with hate speech
The Twitter owner said he would grant "amnesty" to almost all banned accounts after conducting a poll on Twitter.
Two pro wrestlers developed 'The Progressive Liberal' to be the bad guy at matches. Then the atmosphere turned far darker
Back in the late 1980s, when Beau James started pro wrestling, the crowds came for a show between good and evil, to see a story about heroes and villains, to enjoy the bouts and then go home.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Addresses Antisemitism He's Encountered
MJF might give the impression of reveling in his heel status, but the new AEW World Champion draws a distinctive difference between the good-natured booing aimed at wrestling bad boys and genuine intolerance from hateful individuals. In an interview with Vulture, MJF acknowledged that being Jewish in his profession has created uncomfortable situations involving hate speech and vandalism.
Working With Donald Trump Was 'Miserable' Experience: WWE Hall of Famer
Wrestling star Goldberg said the former president didn't know how "to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up" when they met years ago.
Comments / 0