ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Addresses Antisemitism He's Encountered

MJF might give the impression of reveling in his heel status, but the new AEW World Champion draws a distinctive difference between the good-natured booing aimed at wrestling bad boys and genuine intolerance from hateful individuals. In an interview with Vulture, MJF acknowledged that being Jewish in his profession has created uncomfortable situations involving hate speech and vandalism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy