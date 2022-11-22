Read full article on original website
Two in custody in connection to Milwaukee homicide
Milwaukee Police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate homicide near Hopkins and Courtland
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near Hopkins and Courtland that happened at 5:15 p.m. tonight, on Nov. 26. Police say the victim was a 37-year-old Milwaukee man and they have two people in custody. If you have any additional information, please contact Milwaukee police at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 38-year-old man wounded, shows up at hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Nov. 26. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. But it is unclear where it took place. Police are seeking the...
CBS 58
'We are devastated': Family of woman seen with wanted Racine dating app suspect releases statement
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The family of a woman linked to 52-year-old Timothy Olson, a Racine man wanted by police after three fell unconscious in his presence, has released a statement to the community asking for continued thoughts and prayers. Kim Yvonne Mikulance, 55, of Cudahy, died earlier this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
CBS 58
French bulldogs stolen from home near 21st and Layton, MPD investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after two French bulldogs were taken from a home Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Authorities say a suspect entered the residence near 21st and Layton around 10:45 a.m. According to the owner, one of the dogs has since been returned, but 7-month-old Stella,...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Disturbing Case, As Woman Collapses At Local Bar, Dies; Person Of Interest Reportedly Identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar and later died as Kim Mikulance. She was a 55-year-old Cudahy mother of four. The cause of death is listed as undetermined. The Medical Examiner’s Office said it is pending. South...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
WISN
'He needs to be caught': Search continues for person of interest in death investigation
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar and later died as Kim Mikulance. She was a 55-year-old Cudahy mother of four. The cause of death is listed as undetermined. The Medical Examiner's Office said it...
Milwaukee family in hiding after apparent attempts on their lives
A Milwaukee family is in hiding after they say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend made two attempts on their lives this week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around 2...
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
Community raises thousands for Racine man after equipment theft
Evodio Garcia lost $4,000 worth of tree service equipment in a burglary. In just one day, Go Fund Me donations exceeded his goal of buying back his tools by over one thousand dollars.
CBS 58
A knife-wielding man broke into a West Allis home, leading to a SWAT team response
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect broke into a West Allis home armed with a knife, leading to a SWAT response on Thursday night. West Allis police report to CBS 58 that the incident occurred a little before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 when the city's dispatch center received a call from a person saying that a neighbor broke into her residence armed with a knife.
One person dead, one seriously injured in crash outside Ixonia
IXONIA, Wis. — One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a crash Saturday outside Ixonia. Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road SC just after 11 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 16 when one vehicle slow down and attempted to...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in Wisconsin, power line on car
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel rescued a woman who was trapped in a vehicle after it rolled over in eastern Wisconsin causing a power line pole to land on top of the car. In a Facebook post by the Grafton Fire Department, authorities responded to CTH W and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI
CALEDONIA, Wis. - An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road. Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
