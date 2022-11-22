ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate homicide near Hopkins and Courtland

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near Hopkins and Courtland that happened at 5:15 p.m. tonight, on Nov. 26. Police say the victim was a 37-year-old Milwaukee man and they have two people in custody. If you have any additional information, please contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 38-year-old man wounded, shows up at hospital

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Nov. 26. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. But it is unclear where it took place. Police are seeking the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around 2...
GREENFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at 76th and Fond du Lac early Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched early Sunday, Nov. 27 to a crash at 76th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's northwest side. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. Video from the scene shows a badly damaged car off the road. FOX6 News will update this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A knife-wielding man broke into a West Allis home, leading to a SWAT team response

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect broke into a West Allis home armed with a knife, leading to a SWAT response on Thursday night. West Allis police report to CBS 58 that the incident occurred a little before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 when the city's dispatch center received a call from a person saying that a neighbor broke into her residence armed with a knife.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI

CALEDONIA, Wis. - An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road. Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile...
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
BROOKFIELD, WI

