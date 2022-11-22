ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Boris Johnson claims France was 'in denial' before Russia's invasion of Ukraine

CNN — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed France was "in denial" about the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and accused the German government of initially favoring a quick Ukrainian military defeat over a long conflict. Johnson told CNN's partner network CNN Portugal on Monday...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
The Independent

Millions worse off if PIP and disability benefits are means-tested

Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter. Millions of Britons unable to manage without disability benefits could see their support slashed if the government diverts to a means-tested system. Regardless of income, beneficiaries can currently claim up to £627 in Personal Independence...
WRAL

First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

BERLIN — The first of several ships that will serve as floating terminals to receive liquefied natural gas imports in Germany arrived Wednesday off the Baltic Sea port of Mukran. In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany has scrambled to secure alternative sources of gas to replace Russian...
WRAL

UN rights chief says 'full-fledged' crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters

CNN — Iran is in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for "independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes" into violations of human rights in Iran during a special...
WRAL

Russia threatens to cut supply of gas through Ukraine

CNN — Europe is bracing itself for further cuts to its supply of Russian natural gas as Moscow threatens to slash flows to Moldova, a country on Ukraine's southwestern border. Russian state gas giant Gazprom said Tuesday it would reduce shipments to the country starting Monday over disputed claims...
WRAL

Russia's State Duma approves bill to ban 'LGBT propaganda'

CNN — Russia's lower house of parliament passed in the third reading amendments to a law on so-called "LGBT propaganda" on Thursday, expanding liability to all ages. The discriminatory law proposes to ban all Russians from promoting or "praising" homosexual relationships or publicly suggesting that they are "normal." The...
The Independent

Pensioners start to receive up to £600 from Wednesday to help with energy bills

More than 11.6 million pensioners will start to receive up to £600 from Wednesday to help with their energy bills this winter.Winter Fuel Payments, which have been boosted this year by an additional £300 per household Pensioner Cost of Living payment, will land in bank accounts over the next two months.The vast majority of payments will be made automatically, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We want to do everything we can to support pensioners who are often the most exposed to higher costs.“That’s why we’re providing all pensioner households with an...
Arizona Mirror

Congress knows how to slash child poverty. It just needs to do it.

If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation. But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress […] The post Congress knows how to slash child poverty. It just needs to do it. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WSPA 7News

Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine’s capital flips to survival mode

Residents of Ukraine's bombed capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark.
The Independent

Why are Jeremy Hunt’s capital gains tax changes causing panic among savers?

Jeremy Hunt’s grim Autumn Statement to Parliament on 17 November sought to address a £54bn black hole in Britain’s public finances by introducing £24bn in tax hikes and £30bn in spending cuts.The chancellor’s measures were necessitated by the disaster of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-Budget” of 23 September, a radical but uncosted tax-slashing agenda reliant on heavy government borrowing that promised to deliver “growth, growth, growth” but instead spooked the international markets, tanked the pound, sparked chaos in the mortgage sector, forced a dramatic intervention from the Bank of England to prop up pensions and brought a swift end...

