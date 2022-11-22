ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Today is Thanksgiving with clouds and cool temperatures – Mark

Happy Thanksgiving! We will have some low clouds and morning fog with some afternoon sunshine today. We’ll have some Friday evening showers of rain or snow, then a dry Saturday with another round of light snow Sunday. It’s going to be colder next week and mostly dry. Plan...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

NWS: Thanksgiving Travel Impacted By Pair of Weather Systems

SPOKANE, WA – Travel over the Thanksgiving weekend will be impacted by a pair of weather systems. The National Weather Service says the first system will bring light snow to the Cascade Crest and mountains of north Idaho – including Stevens and Lookout Passes. A second stronger system will deliver moderate snow accumulations to the Cascade Passes and mountains of north Idaho Saturday night and will persist into Sunday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Happy Thanksgiving, cloudy and cool – Mark

We’ll have dry conditions for today, and most of Friday with some slippery conditions on side roads and sidewalks. Morning fog and low clouds with afternoon sunshine and cool. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Our areas will have low clouds and morning fog, with some afternoon sunshine today....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cold start with travel issues for Tuesday – Mark

Cloudy and cold today with the next system moving in Tuesday afternoon. We’re tracking rain in the valleys with mountain snow. Traveling Tuesday into Wednesday will be wintry at Steven’s, Lookout and 4th of July passes. It’ll look better Wednesday and beyond with drier and warmer air moving in.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

A weak system is on the move, bringing unsettled weather to Spokane

Heading into the work week, we chance of some winter weather before a warm-up on Thanksgiving Day. chilly temperatures, Sunday only reaching about 29 degrees in Spokane! Sunday night is expected to dip toward 17 degrees. Air quality continues to be a concern across the state, with winter inversion on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt

Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. – Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City crews responding to water main break near Cowley Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city crews are currently responding to a water main break on Division Street between 6th and 7th Avenue. Drivers traveling southbound on Division will be detoured at 6th Avenue. Northbound Division lanes are open. Repairs are expected to be completed by midnight. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. READ: Crews fix water main...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Ash at Boone closed due to warrant being served

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Police are serving a warrant at a home on Ash and Boone. The road is currently blocked off. There is no estimated time for reopening. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Families reunite for Thanksgiving at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — At the Spokane International Airport, families have been reuniting with their loved ones the day before Thanksgiving. Kerrianne Thronson welcomed the return of both her daughters from college. "Super exciting, my parents were able to come in because they haven't seen one of our daughters in...
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Spokane?

Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews fix water main break at Francis and Crestline

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Spokane responded to a water main break at Francis Avenue and Crestline Street. The City said the northbound and southbound lanes of Crestline were closed, with detours in place. The eastbound lanes of Francis were closed and the westbound lanes were restricted and possibly detoured. The Water Department was working into the...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

McKenzie DonTigny opens Billie's Diner in Airway Heights as a tribute to family and farmers

Behind the greeter's station at Billie's Diner, several framed photos of people sit on a high shelf. One of them is of a man teaching a little girl how to fish. That would be the diner's owner, McKenzie DonTigny, with her father, Billie, after whom the new eatery in Airway Heights is named. The others, however, are photos that DonTigny asked staff to bring in "of someone they love," she says.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy