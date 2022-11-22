Read full article on original website
KXLY
Today is Thanksgiving with clouds and cool temperatures – Mark
Happy Thanksgiving! We will have some low clouds and morning fog with some afternoon sunshine today. We’ll have some Friday evening showers of rain or snow, then a dry Saturday with another round of light snow Sunday. It’s going to be colder next week and mostly dry. Plan...
koze.com
NWS: Thanksgiving Travel Impacted By Pair of Weather Systems
SPOKANE, WA – Travel over the Thanksgiving weekend will be impacted by a pair of weather systems. The National Weather Service says the first system will bring light snow to the Cascade Crest and mountains of north Idaho – including Stevens and Lookout Passes. A second stronger system will deliver moderate snow accumulations to the Cascade Passes and mountains of north Idaho Saturday night and will persist into Sunday.
KXLY
Happy Thanksgiving, cloudy and cool – Mark
We’ll have dry conditions for today, and most of Friday with some slippery conditions on side roads and sidewalks. Morning fog and low clouds with afternoon sunshine and cool. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Our areas will have low clouds and morning fog, with some afternoon sunshine today....
KXLY
Slick Wednesday morning commute! The snow ends but the slick roads remain – Kris
We are tracking snow-covered and icy roads for the morning commute and Wednesday Thanksgiving travel. The snow is tapering off, but a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for parts of the region. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will be a much better day to travel by road, however, if you...
KREM
Multiple crashes reported across Inland Northwest following Tuesday snow
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement and other agencies reported numerous car crashes around the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, as snow fell across the region. By Wednesday morning, most major roads were clear but the fog was an issue in many areas. WSDOT reminded drivers to "turn on your headlights and don't out drive your visibility."
KXLY
Cold start with travel issues for Tuesday – Mark
Cloudy and cold today with the next system moving in Tuesday afternoon. We’re tracking rain in the valleys with mountain snow. Traveling Tuesday into Wednesday will be wintry at Steven’s, Lookout and 4th of July passes. It’ll look better Wednesday and beyond with drier and warmer air moving in.
KHQ Right Now
A weak system is on the move, bringing unsettled weather to Spokane
Heading into the work week, we chance of some winter weather before a warm-up on Thanksgiving Day. chilly temperatures, Sunday only reaching about 29 degrees in Spokane! Sunday night is expected to dip toward 17 degrees. Air quality continues to be a concern across the state, with winter inversion on...
KXLY
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures on Nov. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. – Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No...
City crews responding to water main break near Cowley Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city crews are currently responding to a water main break on Division Street between 6th and 7th Avenue. Drivers traveling southbound on Division will be detoured at 6th Avenue. Northbound Division lanes are open. Repairs are expected to be completed by midnight. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. READ: Crews fix water main...
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
Is it legal to warm up my car in the driveway in Spokane?
It's colder and colder now. If my car is covered with ice and snow, can I warm up my car in driveway?
Ash at Boone closed due to warrant being served
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Police are serving a warrant at a home on Ash and Boone. The road is currently blocked off. There is no estimated time for reopening. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Are there any abandoned places in Spokane?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Spokane to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
Families reunite for Thanksgiving at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — At the Spokane International Airport, families have been reuniting with their loved ones the day before Thanksgiving. Kerrianne Thronson welcomed the return of both her daughters from college. "Super exciting, my parents were able to come in because they haven't seen one of our daughters in...
Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Spokane?
Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
Spokane Valley firefighters extinguish house fire Wednesday night
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters extinguished a house fire Wednesday night. The fire was located at N. Locust Road and E. Main Avenue. Neighbors reported seeing smoke at the home, and crews were dispatched at around 6:40 p.m. The fire was in the living room of the home, and crews were able to put out the fire. No...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Spokane?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Crews fix water main break at Francis and Crestline
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Spokane responded to a water main break at Francis Avenue and Crestline Street. The City said the northbound and southbound lanes of Crestline were closed, with detours in place. The eastbound lanes of Francis were closed and the westbound lanes were restricted and possibly detoured. The Water Department was working into the...
inlander.com
McKenzie DonTigny opens Billie's Diner in Airway Heights as a tribute to family and farmers
Behind the greeter's station at Billie's Diner, several framed photos of people sit on a high shelf. One of them is of a man teaching a little girl how to fish. That would be the diner's owner, McKenzie DonTigny, with her father, Billie, after whom the new eatery in Airway Heights is named. The others, however, are photos that DonTigny asked staff to bring in "of someone they love," she says.
