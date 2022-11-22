ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

2022 Elections: Gwinnett County early voting and drop box locations for U.S. Senate runoff

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Gwinnett County offers advance voting and absentee ballot drop offs during Sunday, November 27 through Friday, December 2 from 7:00am – 7:00pm.

Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are no t available 24 hours and 7 days a week.

Locations Access to Drop Box
Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections
Beauty P. Baldwin Building
455 Grayson Highway Suite 200, Lawrenceville 		Yes
Bogan Park Community Recreation Center
2723 North Bogan Road, Buford 		No
Dacula Park Activity Building
2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula 		Yes
Gas South – Hudgens Center for Arts
6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300, Duluth 		No
George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center
55 Buford Highway, Suwanee 		Yes
Lenora Park Gym
4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville 		Yes
Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center
4651 Britt Road, Norcross 		Yes
Mountain Park Activity Building
1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain 		No
Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center
4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake 		Yes
Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center
100 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville 		No
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth 		No

The post 2022 Elections: Gwinnett County early voting and drop box locations for U.S. Senate runoff appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 2

