2022 Elections: Gwinnett County early voting and drop box locations for U.S. Senate runoff
Gwinnett County offers advance voting and absentee ballot drop offs during Sunday, November 27 through Friday, December 2 from 7:00am – 7:00pm.
Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are no t available 24 hours and 7 days a week.
|Locations
|Access to Drop Box
| Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections
Beauty P. Baldwin Building
455 Grayson Highway Suite 200, Lawrenceville
|Yes
| Bogan Park Community Recreation Center
2723 North Bogan Road, Buford
|No
| Dacula Park Activity Building
2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula
|Yes
| Gas South – Hudgens Center for Arts
6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300, Duluth
|No
| George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center
55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
|Yes
| Lenora Park Gym
4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
|Yes
| Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center
4651 Britt Road, Norcross
|Yes
| Mountain Park Activity Building
1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
|No
| Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center
4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake
|Yes
| Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center
100 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
|No
| Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
|No
