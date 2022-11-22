ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

AAA will offer 'Tow to Go' program for Thanksgiving weekend

 2 days ago
AAA has activated its "Tow to Go" fan for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, aiming to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Auto Club Group program provides transportation for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles for more than two decades.

According to AAA, the program will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and last through 6 a.m. Monday and is available in Michigan.

However, AAA reminds drivers that it should be used as a last resort.

So, how does it work? When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

