Read full article on original website
Related
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
ffnews.com
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on Why the Pandemic Changed Everything for The Payment Space
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Matt Cox, the Digital Platform and Chief Product Officer (now Director of Digital and Card Payments) at Nationwide Building Society, about the vast timeline of regulatory compliance in the payments space. For Cox, the pandemic and the need for innovative technology have played instrumental roles in pushing regulation and moulding the structures we have today.
The 10 people transforming business across sectors, chosen by Insider readers — including execs from ABC News, Shopify, and Cart.com
Insider's 100 People Transforming Business highlights leaders who are driving innovation and change across 10 verticals. This year, we added a new category called Readers' Choice.
ffnews.com
BankiFi’s Marijke Koninckx on Why Financial Inclusion is a Life Line for Small Business Owners
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we welcomed Marijke Koninckx, the Product Officer at SME-focused fintech, BankiFi, to discuss financial inclusion for small businesses and how it can improve people’s livelihoods. For Koninckx, the financials keep the lights on – providing business owners with access to...
ffnews.com
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Why Investors Should Be Able to Trade Anywhere
In this exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we discuss client demands and where investors are looking to invest their money. For Leibowitz, it’s all about giving open access – Stake offers a platform that provides all the information a hedge fund manager would have to consumers on their smartphones.
ffnews.com
Pascal Aerens Really Does Want to Make the World a Better Place
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Pascal Aerens, the CEO and Co-Founder of RegTech, Neterium, about banking regulation and why sanctions are better than full-fledged war. Around 2% of financial crime is stopped, and for Aerens, this is a testament to the rapidly changing world of banking and the growing sophistication of modern cybercrime.
ffnews.com
Trade Ledger’s Martin McCann Wants to Fix the Banking Industry From the Inside
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Martin McCann, the Founder and CEO of the global Lendtech, Trade Ledger™, about what it takes to get a fintech off the ground, and why we need to fix the gap in supply and demand for growth companies.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Build a Real Estate Team in 9 Steps
After several years in the real estate industry, many experienced agents and brokers feel ready to create a real estate team to grow their business, increase revenue, and support more clients. However, before building one, consider the structure, roles and responsibilities, compensation, culture, and systems to put in place to support you and your team. Carefully planning these elements solidifies you as a strong team leader and sets your team up for success. In this article, we explore the nine steps regarding how to build a real estate team.
ffnews.com
Calculus Exits Avvio Limited, Returning 5.5x for Investors
Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, is today pleased to announce that it has sold its investment in Avvio Limited (‘Avvio’), returning 5.5x the original investment to its investors. The sale sees 100% of Calculus’ holding sold as part of the merger between Avvio and the US company SHR. SHR is a portfolio company of Serent Capital (‘Serent’), a private equity firm that invests in enterprise software and tech-enabled services companies.
ffnews.com
FinTech Australia and talent platform Upplft launch The Big Match
FinTech Australia and talent platform Upplft have launched a new tool for the ecosystem, aimed at helping retain talent within the fintech ecosystem. Named ‘The Big Match’, the tool aims to connect fintech industry jobseekers with new roles in the ecosystem. Fintechs can use this tool to help fill roles quickly with candidates who have prior experience working in an early stage business.
ffnews.com
Railsr launches Insights to put brands in control of their customers’ embedded finance experiences
Railsr, the leading global embedded finance experiences platform, has launched Insights, a dashboard to empower brands to track, manage and enhance the end-to-end experiences of their customers. Visibility of embedded finance experiences across an entire customer portfolio was previously more difficult and time intensive; involving collating data and navigating various...
"She Just Expected Me To Pay Off Her Debt": Wealthy People Are Confessing The "Rich People Problems" They Usually Keep To Themselves, And It's Surprising
"As we walked out of the store, she said, 'Boy, I wish I could afford to splurge on shoes like you.' How do I even respond to a comment like that? I didn’t really spend an exorbitant amount of money — just a little over $300."
ffnews.com
Griffin launches its sandbox to break down barriers for startups and fintech developers
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced that its sandbox environment has officially moved out of beta. Free, unlimited sandbox access is now available to all fintechs and brands that want to build a prototype or experiment on Griffin’s platform. “We aim to lower the barriers to...
ffnews.com
UAE-based fintech Qashio raises $10mln
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The seed funding round is supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
Old ways of working won’t meet the challenges of the next economy
There is no turning back: The future of work is global, untethered, equitable, and hyper-efficient. With the specter of a global economic downturn looming large, we are hearing many CEOs scrambling to articulate how they plan to “recession-proof” their companies—while not abandoning their growth strategies. At a...
ffnews.com
Quid Global partners with Currencycloud to help entrepreneurs grow a successful business
Currencycloud, the experts in simplifying business in a multi-currency world, have partnered with London-based Quid Global, the single-sign on digital ecosystem dedicated to SMEs, to launch Quid’s global wallet that supports businesses in their international development. Founded in 2020 by a group of businessmen who wanted to ease the...
ffnews.com
AYLIEN Makes Waves With Trailblazing Financial Services Innovation
AYLIEN, the award-winning news intelligence startup has today unveiled a pioneering breakthrough in financial services risk management which will send innovation shockwaves through the sector. AYLIEN’s Risk Signals application has been selected as one of the first three applications to be offered via a first-of-its-kind procurement marketplace – the Innovation...
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
Comments / 0