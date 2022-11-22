After several years in the real estate industry, many experienced agents and brokers feel ready to create a real estate team to grow their business, increase revenue, and support more clients. However, before building one, consider the structure, roles and responsibilities, compensation, culture, and systems to put in place to support you and your team. Carefully planning these elements solidifies you as a strong team leader and sets your team up for success. In this article, we explore the nine steps regarding how to build a real estate team.

