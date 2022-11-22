ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (neck) ruled out Wednesday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (left cervical stinger) is out Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dragic was listed as probable on the initial injury report, but he didn't participate in shootaround and is apparently feeling worse than expected. Coby White will see extra minutes off the Bulls' bench with Dragic unavailable.
CHICAGO, IL
New York City, NY
