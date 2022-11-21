Read full article on original website
gordonramsayclub.com
Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)
This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Allrecipes.com
Pecan Pie Cheesecake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; line bottom with a round of parchment paper, and wrap outside of pan with heavy duty aluminum foil. Combine graham cracker crumbs, pecans, sugar, cinnamon, and salt for the crust in a...
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Maple Vinaigrette
At first glance, this looks like a beautiful arugula salad with roasted beets and goat cheese. But it’s so much more than that. Rather than being wrapped in foil, the beets roast in an orange- and fennel-infused olive oil for brighter, bolder flavor. And the leftover oil? It’s put to good use in a simple but surprising red wine vinegar and maple syrup vinaigrette.
thespruceeats.com
Butternut Squash Risotto
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) When I think of risotto, words such as rich, creamy, and satisfying come to mind. The thought of risotto conjures up images of a steamy and aromatic bowl of rice that is perfect on its own but equally good accompanied by other vegetables or sources of protein. But what exactly is risotto?
fox56news.com
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
Agriculture Online
PARMESAN-ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH
Nonstick cooking spray 1 1⁄2 to 13⁄4 lbs. butternut, kabocha, or other winter squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 3⁄4 -inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425°F. and coat a 15×10-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Place squash in prepared pan and drizzle with oil and...
Sausage, Butternut Squash, and Gnocci | Dinner Recipe
This pasta is so delicious! It may sound a little odd, but you'll love it once you try it! This ended up being one of my favorite meals I have made. It is a perfect comfort food with an amazing flavor.
Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich
These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
princesspinkygirl.com
Overnight French Toast
Overnight French Toast is the perfect breakfast for a lazy weekend morning. All you have to do is mix up the eggy custard the night before, then soak your bread in it overnight. In the morning, simply pop it in the oven and enjoy! This recipe is easy and delicious,...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Crustless Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes (Gluten and Dairy Free)
These are more of a custardy pie center than a cupcake, and will sink in the middle as they cook. Just fill in the center with whipped cream. Use good cupcake liner, and let them cool completely so they don’t stick to the liner. Ingredients (12 cupcakes) 15 ounce...
CBS News
Recipe: Mini Oatmeal-Cranberry Whoopie Pies, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Melissa Clark's Mini Oatmeal-Cranberry Whoopie Pies. These miniature whoopie pies may be small, but they are packed with flavor. Chewy oatmeal cookies are spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg...
Allrecipes.com
4 Ice Cube Tray Hacks for Festive Holiday Mimosas
What better way to kick off Thanksgiving day than with a fun holiday mimosa? This year, we're leveling up our mimosa game with four easy hacks that all happen in the ice cube tray. Make-ahead mimosas are just the thing you need to ease into a busy day of feeding and entertaining.
BHG
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
