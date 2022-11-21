ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gordonramsayclub.com

Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)

This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
The Kitchn

Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Allrecipes.com

Pecan Pie Cheesecake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; line bottom with a round of parchment paper, and wrap outside of pan with heavy duty aluminum foil. Combine graham cracker crumbs, pecans, sugar, cinnamon, and salt for the crust in a...
butterwithasideofbread.com

PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Epicurious

Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese

This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
The Kitchn

Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Maple Vinaigrette

At first glance, this looks like a beautiful arugula salad with roasted beets and goat cheese. But it’s so much more than that. Rather than being wrapped in foil, the beets roast in an orange- and fennel-infused olive oil for brighter, bolder flavor. And the leftover oil? It’s put to good use in a simple but surprising red wine vinegar and maple syrup vinaigrette.
thespruceeats.com

Butternut Squash Risotto

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) When I think of risotto, words such as rich, creamy, and satisfying come to mind. The thought of risotto conjures up images of a steamy and aromatic bowl of rice that is perfect on its own but equally good accompanied by other vegetables or sources of protein. But what exactly is risotto?
fox56news.com

Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
Agriculture Online

PARMESAN-ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

Nonstick cooking spray 1 1⁄2 to 13⁄4 lbs. butternut, kabocha, or other winter squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 3⁄4 -inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425°F. and coat a 15×10-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Place squash in prepared pan and drizzle with oil and...
Real Simple

French Onion Soup Bites

French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Mashed

Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
princesspinkygirl.com

Overnight French Toast

Overnight French Toast is the perfect breakfast for a lazy weekend morning. All you have to do is mix up the eggy custard the night before, then soak your bread in it overnight. In the morning, simply pop it in the oven and enjoy! This recipe is easy and delicious,...
buffalohealthyliving.com

Crustless Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes (Gluten and Dairy Free)

These are more of a custardy pie center than a cupcake, and will sink in the middle as they cook. Just fill in the center with whipped cream. Use good cupcake liner, and let them cool completely so they don’t stick to the liner. Ingredients (12 cupcakes) 15 ounce...
CBS News

Recipe: Mini Oatmeal-Cranberry Whoopie Pies, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Melissa Clark's Mini Oatmeal-Cranberry Whoopie Pies. These miniature whoopie pies may be small, but they are packed with flavor. Chewy oatmeal cookies are spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg...
Allrecipes.com

4 Ice Cube Tray Hacks for Festive Holiday Mimosas

What better way to kick off Thanksgiving day than with a fun holiday mimosa? This year, we're leveling up our mimosa game with four easy hacks that all happen in the ice cube tray. Make-ahead mimosas are just the thing you need to ease into a busy day of feeding and entertaining.
BHG

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
Real Simple

Salty Coffee Toffee Bars

Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.

