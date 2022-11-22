ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid a trip to the ER on Thanksgiving: 5 things you need to know to stay safe, healthy

By Dr. Michael Daignault, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Thanksgiving table with roasted turkey, sliced ham and side dishes. VeselovaElena, Getty Images/iStockphoto

An estimated 55 million Americans are predicted to be traveling this week for the Thanksgiving holiday . That's an increase of 1.5% from 2021.

For those of us working in the Emergency Departments, the holidays can be busy. We tend to see an increase in certain types of emergency conditions and injuries, ranging from travel-related illnesses to food-specific injuries.

But knowing a few tips and being prepared can ensure you have a safe, happy holiday with your loved ones.

Here's five things for you and your family to keep in mind this Thanksgiving along with tips on what you can do to stay safe and healthy.

Turkey and food safety

A 2017 study estimated that people are 10-times more likely to get food stuck in their throat during the holidays than any other time . Turkey and other meats, as well as bones from chicken or fish are the common culprits. While choking is an awful sensation, most of the time the food is impacted in the esophagus and not in your breathing tube, the trachea.

Here's what you can do if you feel food or a bone gets stuck in your throat:

  • Don't panic
  • If you can breathe and talk, the food is likely in your esophagus and not your trachea
  • Try to take small sips of water or soda; often this is all that's needed to help the food pass. Soda or carbonated water bubbles can help break down the food bolus too.
  • If these steps don't work, head to your local ER where us doctors can try a medication called glucagon, to relax the muscles of your esophagus. Or, if needed, we can consult a gastroenterologist who can use a probe called an endoscope to safely remove the blockage.

Protect yourself from common respiratory viral infections

As I've written previously, there is a potential for high rates of three viral infections to overwhelm hospitals at the same time: influenza, COVID-19, and RSV. Children's hospitals across the country are already facing severe bed shortages.

To protect yourself:

  • Get the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older
  • Reset your thinking on COVID-19 vaccines; despite how many shots you had previously, get an updated booster. I recommend waiting six months after a recent infection or previous booster . Remember, it can take up to two weeks to reach optimal protection from the vaccine.
  • If you have sick kids at home, postpone that visit with elderly or immune-compromised friends and relatives

Mind your heart health

We see a significant increase in patients in the ER with acute exacerbations of diabetes and congestive heart failure after the holidays. This is likely due to an overindulgence of foods high in sodium ( not salt ) and sugar .

Common high sodium culprits include ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and cheese and cracker snack combinations. Some pies, pastries and cakes are also high in sodium. An excess of sodium can be problematic for those with congestive heart failure and lead to a dangerous fluid overload in the lungs for these patients.

Consider these healthier, low-sodium options:

  • Sweet potatoes
  • Swiss cheese
  • Fresh turkey

Don't forget to get moving

Take frequent breaks on long car rides or flights , particularly if you or your family members have a history of blood clots, known as deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism. We have a high suspicion for blood clots in patients who come to the ER with calf pain or shortness of breath or chest pain after recent long-distance travel for the holidays. Blood clots affect 900,000 Americans annually . In addition to the lack of movement during travel, which increases blood stasis, additional risk factors for blood clots include:

  • Smoking
  • Oral contraceptives and pregnancy
  • History of cancer
  • Being overweight or obese
  • Inherited blood clotting disorders

And prepare for longer than usual wait times at your local ER

Emergency room volumes are at their highest level since the pandemic as primary care doctors and specialists still face months-long backlogs of appointments and patients are driven to the ER to seek care.

Post-holiday wait times on Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving will be particularly long.

Please try to call your primary care doctor or visit a local urgent care clinic if you have a mild medical problem or injury. Your doctor can also advise you whether you need to go to the ER or not.

Michael Daignault, MD, is a board-certified ER doctor in Los Angeles. He studied Global Health at Georgetown University and has a Medical Degree from Ben-Gurion University. He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at Lincoln Medical Center in the South Bronx. He is also a former United States Peace Corps Volunteer. Find him on Instagram @dr.daignault and Twitter @MichaelDaignau3

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Avoid a trip to the ER on Thanksgiving: 5 things you need to know to stay safe, healthy

