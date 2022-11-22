A Grambling man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly choked a woman, threw her belongings out and then dragged her outside. The victim told Grambling Police that Aaron Aings, 28, had abused her. She said she was at Aings’s residence on Dunn Road, and they had been arguing. As she was gathering her belongings to leave, Aings grabbed her, slammed her on the sofa and choked her. He then threw the victim’s belongings outside and dragged her out. She called a taxi to come pick her up.

