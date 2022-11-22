ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“I didn’t do anything”: West Monroe man arrested for stealing vehicle and shoplifting; allegedly swallowed Fentanyl before arrest

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Pecanland Mobile Home & R.V. Park in Monroe, La. in reference to a stolen vehicle being located. Upon arrival, deputies went on to further investigate the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Domestic disturbance lands West Monroe man in jail for possessing meth and other drug offenses, police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a victim yelling and exiting a vehicle that was traveling east on Cypress Street at Bridge Street in West Monroe, La. Police also observed a White male exiting the passenger’s seat of the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana employee arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2K from store

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, Monroe Police investigated a theft that occurred on Circle K located on the 4000th block of Sterlington Rd. in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 23-year-old Keiyariah Gayden, an employee of Circle K, was arrested for alleged theft. Reports […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic argument prompts arrest

A Grambling man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly choked a woman, threw her belongings out and then dragged her outside. The victim told Grambling Police that Aaron Aings, 28, had abused her. She said she was at Aings’s residence on Dunn Road, and they had been arguing. As she was gathering her belongings to leave, Aings grabbed her, slammed her on the sofa and choked her. He then threw the victim’s belongings outside and dragged her out. She called a taxi to come pick her up.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement agencies in Ouachita Parish are working to get illegal narcotic activities off the streets. The sweep operation began on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 2022, but investigations into these activities started several months back, according to Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man in jail; allegedly spits in officer’s face during arrest

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Fast Stop, located on the 500th block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive, in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities observed 40-year-old Calvin Hamilton inside the business, allegedly […]
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
opso.net

Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish Conducts Warrant Sweep

On November 9th and 10th, 2022 Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish, in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, began a sweep operation in Ouachita Parish to serve eighty-five arrest warrants. The warrants stemmed from a several months long investigation into illegal narcotic activity and other criminal activity in Ouachita Parish.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Firearm found by GSU Police

Grambling State University Police arrested a student early Friday morning after executing a search warrant on his dorm room and recovering a gun, ammunition, and other paraphernalia. Thursday night GSU housing staff was conducting a walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall dorm room after receiving a tip through the university’s G-Safe...
GRAMBLING, LA
cenlanow.com

17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy