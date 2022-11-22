ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is the youngest billionaire? They might be younger than you think.

By Mythili Devarakonda, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

There are billionaires in the world today that have been alive for less than three decades. From business magnates to MIT dropouts, these young billionaires have amassed their fortunes in ways different from one another but resulted in similar financial statuses.

Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are household names when talking about the world's richest people . However, they're not the youngest billionaires that exist today. Here's a look at the youngest billionaires in the world.

Inside the world's wealthiest: The richest person who ever lived had unimaginable wealth.

Who is the youngest billionaire?

Kim Jung-Youn, the teenage daughter of Kim Jung-Ju who founded the online gaming company Nexon, is the youngest billionaire in the world as of November 2022. Nexon boasts popular interactive online games like MapleStory and KartRider.

In February, Jung-Ju died at the age of 54, leaving his two daughters with stakes in the company worth billions even after tax deductions. The youngest of the two, Kim Jung-Youn is 18 years old , and her share is worth $2.5 billion , according to Forbes.

The title for the youngest billionaire was previously held by Kevin David Lehmann, a leading German drugstore chain owner. Lehmann, 20, owns 50% of Drogerie Markt and makes $12 billion in annual revenue, Forbes reported.

Just Curious: Answering your everyday questions about life, pets, tech and more.

Who is the youngest self-made billionaire?

Alexandr Wang is the youngest self-made billionaire as of November 2022, according to Forbes. At the age of 25, Wang is estimated to have a net worth of $1 billion.

His San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company, Scale AI was valued at $7.3 billion earlier this year. Dropping out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology , Wang started the company at 19 years old with co-founder Lucy Guo. In 2018, Wang made the “ Forbes 30 under 30 Enterprise Technology ” list with his company.

Who is the highest-paid NFL player?: Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray sit at the top

Top 5 youngest billionaires

Here are the top five youngest billionaires as of November 2022, according to Forbes:

  1. Kim Jung-Youn, 18
  2. Kevin David Lehmann, 20
  3. Alexandr Wang, 25
  4. Pedro Franceschi, 25
  5. Wang Zelong, 25

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is the youngest billionaire? They might be younger than you think.

