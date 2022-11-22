Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Texas County Commission holds meeting
Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 16-17 at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue. •Signed a letter of support for the Texas County Library Foundation for its Community Revitalization Grant application. •Reviewed paperwork from The Help Center seeking funds. •Signed and returned a letter of support...
KTLO
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
KTTS
Avian Flu Confirmed In Flock In Webster County
(KTTS News) — Federal officials say avian flu killed 9,000 birds in a chicken flock in Webster County. There have been 10 positive cases of the avian flu in Missouri this year affecting nearly 435,000 birds. Six of those cases were in commercial farms, and four in backyard flocks.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
houstonherald.com
PATRICIA “PATTY” ANN FORTUNE
Patricia “Patty” Ann Fortune, age 55, daughter of Harold Fortune and Jean Bland Cole was born Dec. 19, 1966, in Houston, Mo. She passed away Nov. 20, 2022, at Phelps Health Hospital, Rolla. She is preceded in death by her father and one brother, Kenneth Fortune. She is...
howellcountynews.com
Family Medicine Physician Dr. Ryan Vaisler joins Ozarks Healthcare
Ozarks Healthcare recently welcomed Dr. Ryan Vaisler, a board-certified family practice physician, to Ozarks Healthcare Family Medicine as a new provider. Vaisler joins providers Dr. Joseph Barnard, Dr. Samuel Evans, and Dr. Jen Lambert in providing compassionate, coordinated primary care backed by the total resources of the Ozarks Healthcare system.
Man driving antique car dies in rural Missouri crash
A man driving an antique car died Monday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
krcgtv.com
Rolla man seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — A Rolla man was seriously injured and transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, was driving in a van on Missouri 52 with his passenger Sarah Reid, 25, of West Plains.
houstonherald.com
Texas County finishes fall firearms deer season with 3,607 killed
Texas County hunters finished the fall firearms deer season second in the state on Tuesday, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures. The total harvest was 3,607, down about 400 from last year. The breakdown shows: Antlered bucks (1,676), button bucks (347) and does (1,584). Leading the state was Franklin...
Gainesville woman charged with murder of 3-month-old
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Gainesville has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a three-month-old who died in 2015. Sondra Clark was indicted in early November by an Ozark County grand jury, according to online court records. A probable cause statement in the case states that the child died after […]
houstonherald.com
Inmate dies at state prison at Licking
An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died Tuesday, it said. Larry Bolton, 53, was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton had been in prison since Oct. 5. An autopsy will be conducted, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
houstonherald.com
Flu count reported by county health department
There have been 17 cases of influenza reported in the county, according to the Texas County Health Department. Influenza A totals 15 — nearly half of the cases are those 65 or older, 7. One case of Influenza A and one untyped variety have also been recorded. (Numbers from...
houstonherald.com
County coroner answers 28 calls in October
The Texas County coroner answered 28 calls in October. There were 24 natural deaths, including six deaths due to respiratory failure, senile degeneration of the brain (5), heart disease/heart attack (4), stroke (2), one each cancer, sepsis, Covid-19, renal failure, liver failure, aorta rupture and cerebral palsy. There were three...
houstonherald.com
Deer kill in county stands at 3,454 for last day of fall firearms season
Texas County hunters had killed 3,454 deer as of Tuesday morning, the last day of the fall firearms deer season, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures. The breakdown show: Antlered bucks (1,626), button bucks (329) and does (1,499). Leading the state is Franklin County with 4,060. Other top counties:...
