Rutgers football landed another talent this week in Joey Lis. The class of 2023 athlete becomes the latest New Jersey athlete to join this recruiting class. Lis, a standout at Ramsey High School (Ramsey, N.J.) announced his decision on Monday night to join Rutgers as a Preferred Walk-On (PWO). A former commit to Navy, Lis joins a developing pipeline of strong talent coming into Rutgers as walk-ons. Last week, Rutgers landed a significant PWO in Ben Rosenblatt. The 6-foot, 175-pound athlete has 18 total tackles this season. He also has two passes defended. According to Rivals, Lis is a two-star recruit. In addition to his...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO