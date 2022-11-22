ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa 2-sport athlete Brody Brecht talks about why he plays football

Brody Brecht is a rare athlete, playing both baseball and football collegiately. After redshirting the 2021 football season, Brecht got his first collegiate start as a pitcher for the baseball team in the 2022 B1G Tournament. Now with game experience for both Hawkeyes’ baseball and football, Brecht revealed which sport...
IOWA CITY, IA
WSAW

2022 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many players shined on the offensive side in north central Wisconsin high school football. Our 62nd edition of the NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars features 13 of the best. At quarterback is Marshfield’s Trevor Foemmel, who was the engine behind the Marshfield offense. In the regular season...
MARSHFIELD, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football recruiting: Joey Lis commits on Monday night

Rutgers football landed another talent this week in Joey Lis. The class of 2023 athlete becomes the latest New Jersey athlete to join this recruiting class. Lis, a standout at Ramsey High School (Ramsey, N.J.) announced his decision on Monday night to join Rutgers as a Preferred Walk-On (PWO). A former commit to Navy, Lis joins a developing pipeline of strong talent coming into Rutgers as walk-ons. Last week, Rutgers landed a significant PWO in Ben Rosenblatt. The 6-foot, 175-pound athlete has 18 total tackles this season. He also has two passes defended. According to Rivals, Lis is a two-star recruit. In addition to his...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

