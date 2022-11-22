Read full article on original website
Untold Tales presented for Community Relief Fund
From a resident’s role in a sensational 1878 murder trial to a man with a mysterious past, learn about Perkasie’s untold history from its Victorian days through the 1930s at a special charity event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Join the Pennridge Community Relief Fund, Rams Pint...
Community gathers to mark Trans Awareness Week
During a moving and uplifting candlelit ceremony, dozens of people from across Bucks County and beyond met to remember and honor the trans community. Despite the chilly temperatures and fierce wind, more than 50 people gathered in front of the former Bucks County Courthouse Nov. 16 to mark Trans Awareness Week. Through song, the raising of the trans flag and the reading of names of trans people across the country who lost their lives to violence, the annual event was both a testament to the resilience of the trans community and a touching remembrance of its strength and beauty, said organizers.
St. Philip’s sock drive to help homeless
Did you know there are about 333 homeless people in Bucks County including 121 children?. Some are living in their cars, some in shelters, and some in the woods. Homeless people do not have frequent access to laundry facilities. So when their socks get wet, they risk getting trench foot, or even frostbite. They need dry socks to stay healthy. Homelessness is a complex issue and several area groups, including Code Blue, work to alleviate the situation. Here is a simple way everyone can help: Be a part of The Great Sock Drive of 2022.
Bucks County Association of Realtors helps Bucks County Housing Group
Thanks to the generous donations Realtors collected throughout the county, over 125 families in need will receive a healthy and hearty Thanksgiving meal, complete with the bird and all of the fixings. Thanksgiving is a special time for families to come together and reflect on the best things in their...
This Bucks County Mother Has Gone Viral by Showing What You Can Find When Dumpster Diving
The Bucks County mother is showing people how one person's trash is another's treasure. A mother from the Bucks County area has been making waves online as she shows her viewers how to find essential items in a unique fashion. Steven Kurutz wrote about the local women in The New York Times.
Visit Bucks County holds annual meeting at Barley Sheaf
More than 150 tourism professionals gathered at Visit Bucks County’s Annual Meeting Oct. 19 at the Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm. “The Tourism Office has been around some 60 plus years,” stated Sharon Rossi, chair of Visit Bucks County’s board of directors, as she opened the event, “We have seen a lot, and this industry has always proven to be resilient. Thank you for always putting the customer first and welcoming visitors to Bucks County.”
Jerry Cable paints historic mill for Christmas
Bucks County artist Jerry Cable, has released his 2022 artist edition Christmas card. This year’s painting, “The Skating Party,” depicts the Levi Sheard Mill, also known as Sheard’s Mill or the John S. Clymer Mill. The historic mill is located on the Tohickon Creek in East...
Despite Inflation Costs, Silverdale-Based Farm Sees Strong Turkey Demand for Thanksgiving
The local turkey farm is working hard to bring a Thanksgiving staple to hungry residents. A Bucks County farm is working hard to make sure that local residents have access to the most important part of any Thanksgiving meal. Nicole Leonard wrote about the local farm for WHYY. Despite rising...
Ohev Shalom hosts Mordechai Rosenstein as Artist in Residence
Mordechai Rosenstein will be Ohev Shalom of Bucks County’s artist in residence from Dec. 1 through 3. All are welcome to join him as he creates an Ohev Shalom work of art live in the synagogue, located at 944 Second Street Pike, Richboro. Stop by to watch and add your own brush strokes.
Happy to Be Here: Two talents create an adventure
Before Pam and David Anderson moved to Connecticut from Solebury in 2003, they bought 11 acres of land in Upper Bucks County – they knew they would be back. And years later, they came with a vision that would take them into a different world. The Rev. David Anderson,...
VIA hosts Victorian Dessert Tea
It’s time for all area women to get out their fancy hats and join the VIA for a Victorian Dessert Tea. Planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the event will be held at the James-Lorah Memorial Home Auditorium, 100 N. Broad St., Doylestown. Guests will have...
Prallsville Mills slates annual community holiday party
The Delaware River Mill Society is set to host the annual Prallsville Mills Holiday Party at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Food and refreshments will be provided at this free holiday fest. There will be fun for the whole family with photo opportunities and extra special surprises when Santa rides into Stockton, N.J.
Our Lady of Guadalupe hosts uplifting Christmas concert
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Buckingham hosts the musical ensemble Gaudeamus, for a Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Gaudeamus is an ensemble of professional instrumentalists and vocalists who frequently perform at churches thought the Philadelphia area. The program features sacred, traditional and classical music of the season.
School board should reconsider lawyer
A front page article in the Nov. 17 Herald reported a decision by the Central Bucks School District to engage the law firm of Duane Morris LLP, and specifically Philadelphia partner Bill McSwain, to investigate complaints of discrimination made by CBSD students. The complaints allege discrimination based on LGBTQ status.
Hunterdon County Rug Artisans Guild member’s work recognized
A member of the Hunterdon County Rug Artisans Guild (HCRAG) has been accepted for inclusion in the 2022 “Celebration of Hand-Hooked Rugs 32,” a premier juried collection of the year’s best hand-hooked rugs sponsored by Rug Hooking Magazine. Honored in the Rugs Based on Commercial Designs category...
YMCA providing free in-person, virtual wellness opportunities
Through Jan. 8, YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties are opening their doors and inviting the community to try the Y for free. With branches in Doylestown, Fairless Hills, Newtown, Quakertown and Warminster in Pennsylvania, and Flemington and Annandale in New Jersey, the YMCA is in a unique position to impact community health and wellness.
An old-fashioned Thanksgiving side dish to try: How to make potato filling (not stuffing)
Thanksgiving dinners across the country tend to feature a few of the same staples: turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing. But for many Pennsylvanians, there's another star side dish. Filling. A starchy marriage of mashed potatoes and stuffing, filling is a dish with deep roots in Berks...
This Famous Jeweler, with a Shop in New Hope, is Combating the Counterfeit Jewelry Market
The jeweler is raising awareness of the impact this has on his artistic industry. A popular jeweler, with a storefront in Bucks County, is working to negate the negative effects of the counterfeit market on his industry. Janelle Conaway wrote about the local jeweler in The New York Times. Mitchell...
Celtic Christmas
Charlie Zahm’s “Celtic”Christmas Concert of traditional Christmas music and seasonal melodies from Ireland and Scotland will be held at Solomon’s U.C.C., 2990 Bedminster Road (Route 113), Perkasie, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. There is no admission fee. Proceeds of a free-will donation will benefit a local charity. Masks will be required. Call 215-795-2668 for directions or visit solomonsucc.org.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
