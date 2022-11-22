Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kcur.org
Can bison save the Kansas prairie?
Bringing bison back to the prairie transforms the landscape in ways that may make it more resilient against climate change and benefit other wildlife. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on a rare three-decade study by scientists at Kansas State University. The Farm Bill is a giant piece...
kiowacountysignal.com
Kansas voters reject plan to shift power from the governor to the Legislature
The proposed amendment failed by less than 10,000 votes in the initial ballot count. It would have allowed the Kansas Legislature to take away some policy-making capabilities from the governor’s administration. A week of counting ballots suggests Kansas voters narrowly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would...
Kris Kobach talks goals as next Kansas AG, marijuana, abortion
Kris Kobach sat down with KSN's Capitol Bureau to discuss his top priorities as the next Kansas attorney general.
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes
TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the […] The post Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
A Kansas grandmother's plea for custody
The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night bigger than ever. KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly...
Powerball $92.9 million jackpot won in Kansas
The winning Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday night in northeast Kansas.
Kansas veteran joined the Air Force on one of the most infamous days in American history
After watching old movies feature war planes taking flight, Carl Nickles knew he wanted to fly. He joined the Air Force on Nov. 22, 1963, but what was supposed to be a day of looking forward to the future quickly turned into one of the most infamous days in American history.
Kansas House Democratic Leader will not run for reelection
Tom Sawyer, the Kansas House Democratic Leader, has announced that he will not seek reelection to his leadership position.
adastraradio.com
Minor Changes Made to Kansas High School Graduation Requirements
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diplomas in coming years. But a course on general life skills is not among them. The Kansas News Service reports that the Board of Education approved some minor changes to the list...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ksal.com
Fig Trees in Kansas
Figs aren’t a popular fruit to grow in Kansas, but Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says it can be done. More hardy varieties can withstand the state’s cold winters and produce fruit by the following fall, he notes. “Most fig trees are only hardy (until temperatures...
KSN.com
Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
Investigators search for 4th suspect of $500,000 theft of military equipment bound for Kansas
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (KSNT) – Law enforcement is looking for a suspect involved in the theft of military equipment bound for Kansas. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office of Arizona announced on Monday, Nov. 21 that they were searching for the last suspect believed to have been involved in the theft of a trailer full of […]
KWCH.com
Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter. The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.
Kansas AG joins 21 other states in call to end vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office joined several other states in filing a petition to the Biden Administration to repeal the healthcare worker vaccine mandate. The AG argues that continued efforts to coerce compliance violates the rights of workers and the authority of states. A total of 21 other state attorneys general joined […]
Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. Dear attorney general-elect Kris Kobach: Congratulations on your election as […] The post Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Monthly energy bills to go up in Kansas, here’s by how much
OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – Additional costs will be added to Kansans’ residential and commercial customer billing statements next month, according to the Kansas Gas Service. A separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” will be placed on billing statements as a result of securitization of the extraordinary costs associated with a winter storm in […]
