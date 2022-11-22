ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods WILL play in the 2022 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods will compete in the PNC Championship for the third consecutive time, tournament organisers have just confirmed on their official social media channels. Woods, a 15-time major champion, will join his 13-year-old cub Charlie Woods to represent Team Woods in the 20-team field at...
ORLANDO, FL
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith nearly in TEARS as he dedicates Aussie PGA win to special person

Cameron Smith dedicated his third Australian PGA Championship victory to his grandmother Carol after admitting he didn't believe he "had it in him" to win this week. Smith held back tears after the final round at Royal Queensland. His victory was his fifth individual title in 2022, the highlight of course coming at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews where he ensured Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.
Popculture

Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future

It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Tiger Woods’ $15 million bonus was a bargain — the PGA Tour owes him so much more

The only shared commonality between Jay Monahan and Charles Dickens — other than both debuting to American audiences in Boston — is that each created a PIP that inspired great expectations among the lower orders. Dickens’ ‘Pip’ was the protagonist of his exquisite 1861 novel; Monahan’s is more prosaic: the Player Impact Program, his widely-criticized plan to reward those players who most impact the PGA Tour’s business.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Greg Norman will NOT want to hear Adam Scott's PGA Tour comments!

LIV Golf target Adam Scott has seemingly shut the door on a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in 2023 after heaping praise on the new PGA Tour schedule. In an interview with Eurosport during this week's Australian PGA Championship, Scott, now 42, has revealed he will be basing himself primarily in the United States next year in a bid to "compete seriously" on the PGA Tour.
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson no longer involved with The Match, producer says

The Match is headed home for the holidays, but one founding member won’t be there to celebrate. According to longtime friend and Match executive producer Bryan Zuriff, Phil Mickelson is no longer involved with the made-for-TV event. “I love Phil and he’s been an incredible part of this. But...
Golf.com

I Tried It: The CaddieBike is fun on-and-off the course (and it’s on sale!)

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. In this edition, we’ll take a close look at the CaddieBike. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
techaiapp.com

F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life

Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

