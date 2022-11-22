Fire breaks out at former metro Atlanta school’s fieldhouse

Loganville Fire & Rescue and police responded to a fire at the field house on the campus of Victory Baptist, according to city public information officer Robbie Schwartz.

Officials say they received a call just before 8 p.m. to a report of a fire on the campus of Victory Baptist located at 150 Clark McCullers Road.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the field house fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained, but firefighters remained on scene to put out hot spots, Schwartz said.

Damage caused by the fire caused the collapse of the roof to cave into the fieldhouse, completely destroying the building.

According to Schwartz, once the fire was completely put out, investigators will attempt to determine the cause.

