ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Upworthy

Woman realizes why she had 'magical childhood' after watching her Dad play with her kids at the beach

We often don't realize when our happiest days of childhood pass away and we become adults living off of those memories. We often fail to acknowledge that our parents did their absolute best to create precious memories with us and we should give them all the credit. A woman is sharing her most beautiful memory from her childhood and it triggered several people to recount their own memories. Reddit user u/Mint_Perspective posted a video with the caption, "When you get older and realize that a magical childhood is the result of your parent’s effort."
Fatherly

Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things

It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
Insider

I was a teenage runaway and high-school dropout. Here's the advice I'd give to my younger self and my own kids.

I left my parent's home when I was 16 — my son's age now. I felt I had no other choice; I'd grown up with rigid religious rules enforced by mentally unstable, emotionally neglectful parents. Constant friction between me and my mom often escalated from verbal to physical altercations. I also struggled with abandonment issues fueled by my mostly absent alcoholic dad.
TODAY.com

How Dylan Dreyer knows she is 'so done' having kids

Boy mom Dylan Dreyer doesn’t mind when people ask if she and her husband, Brian Fichera, are planning to try for a girl. The TODAY meteorologist and Fichera share sons Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and 13-month-old Rusty. “I’m not offended because we’ve asked ourselves that same question. Don’t think...
Tracey Folly

Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
UCSD Guardian

It is never too early nor late to think of how to raise kids

I recently volunteered at a preschool event. It was a festival, and I was put in charge of a ring toss game stall. The teacher told me to be lenient with the kids and that as long as the ring touched the prize, they could have it. The prizes looked like cheap dollar store items and there were two full tubs of them.
Recycled Crafts

Thanksgiving Conversation Starters for Kids

Sometimes it’s hard for kids to understand what Thanksgiving is about or how to think about being thankful in their lives. These Thanksgiving conversation starters can help get kids thinking about how it feels when people do good things for them or they do good things for others and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy