Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
NBC Miami
Body Identified as Missing Woman, Husband Charged in Murder Moved to Broward Jail
Officials have identified a body that was found in unincorporated Miami-Dade last week as a Broward woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband. Mimose Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her two days later.
WPBF News 25
Trial for man accused of double murder, biting victim's face begins Monday in Martin County
STUART, Fla. — The trial forAustin Harrouff, the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of a victim in 2016, is set to begin this Monday. Monday’s start for the Austin Harrouff trial was nearly pushed back again when the state filed an appeal of the judge’s recent decision to deny the state’s request for a new mental health witness. Now that the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with the judge, the bench trial is set for this Monday at the Martin County Courthouse.
cbs12.com
Double murder suspect tried to turn himself in hours before killings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of murdering two people in the Lake Belvedere Estates area tried to turn himself in to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, hours before the killings on Tuesday morning. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Eric Elijah Walker had a...
Repeat Offender Arrested In Boca Raton For DUI
Thanksgiving Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s Thanksgiving behind bars for Boca Raton resident Darron Hazzen. The 53-year-old was arrested by Boca Raton Police late Wednesday night after he was stopped for DUI in the area of 2499 Glades Road. That is […]
Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Sprays ‘Oxy Clean’ In Child’s Eyes
Mi Jeon Now Charged With Child Abuse. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Mi Jeon is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly sprayed “Oxy Clean” in the eyes of a six-year-old girl. The girl is related to an acquaintance of […]
Body Found In Boynton Beach, PBSO Now Investigating
Body Found Thanksgiving Afternoon. No Word Who It Is, Yet… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO. Phone numbers are in the story, below. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […]
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach police and local teen team up to change the lives of one family
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — While most south Floridians were preparing for Thanksgiving, one local teen joined the Boynton Beach police to change the lives of a family. It all started at the Homing Inn. "Sunday evening, we get a call. All the notes say is a homeless female is...
cbs12.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
Boynton Beach police officer in teen's dirt bike death faces lawsuit
A Boynton Beach police officer who was fired earlier this year after the death of a 13-year-old boy who crashed his dirt bike during a pursuit is now being sued by the victim's family.
WSVN-TV
Fallout continues for judge and defense team of confessed Parkland shooter after sentencing trial ends
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The fallout continues from the Parkland sentencing trial. Broward’s public defender has called into question the judge’s actions, and that’s not all. Since the trial, hundreds of threats have been sent to him and his public defenders after representing the Parkland shooter.
Staying safe in a era of mass shootings
The recent mass shootings this Thanksgiving week can make many feel uneasy at a time when gathering and mingling can be at its height.
Click10.com
Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana
MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating drowning near Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported drowning Thursday morning in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were called to the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. Upon...
Click10.com
Police investigating after 2 shot in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in Hollywood. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of McKinley Street at around 11:45 a.m. According to Bettineschi, when officers arrived, they found one...
Port St. Lucie police on patrol to stop drivers under the influence
Port St. Lucie Police Department said from Jan. 1, 2022, through Nov. 21, 2022, the agency has made 212 DUI arrests throughout the city and issued 44,476 traffic warnings/citations.
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
