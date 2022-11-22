I recent weeks farmland has sold in northwest Iowa at bids of $25,000…$26,250…and last week at a price of $30,000 per acre. It may be a while until South Dakota sees those high bids, but SDSU Extension Agriculture Economist, Jack Davis says South Dakota land sales have jumped up significantly. Davis believes the high bids for farmland will prompt additional land to go on sale. The SDSU economist says with the higher interest rates, he believes land values may begin to level off. Davis says with the higher interest rates, farmers and other landowners will need to come up with more money to make the land purchases.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO