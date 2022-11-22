Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Dust pneumonia lingering problem for cattle producers in the Midwest
After an extremely dry, hot and windy summer, we no longer seem to even notice how difficult it can be to breathe when outside. We have seemingly gotten used to the dust blowing in the wind, the gritty taste of dirt in our mouths. Unfortunately, the dust is causing a...
agupdate.com
Hope for America's declining grasslands — the Meadowlark Initiative
Sadly, folks around North Dakota don't hear as many meadowlarks as they once did. When the prairie blooms, the silence can be striking for people who've grown up hearing the meadowlark's song every spring. "So many people tell us, 'You know, we just don't hear meadowlarks anymore,'" says Kevin Kading,...
wnax.com
South Dakota Land Values
I recent weeks farmland has sold in northwest Iowa at bids of $25,000…$26,250…and last week at a price of $30,000 per acre. It may be a while until South Dakota sees those high bids, but SDSU Extension Agriculture Economist, Jack Davis says South Dakota land sales have jumped up significantly. Davis believes the high bids for farmland will prompt additional land to go on sale. The SDSU economist says with the higher interest rates, he believes land values may begin to level off. Davis says with the higher interest rates, farmers and other landowners will need to come up with more money to make the land purchases.
20 Things You'll Find In Every South Dakota Home
We have so many things in our homes. Some things are junk or half-used but others have great sentimental value to us. Regardless of what an item means to us at the end of the day, I bet that most South Dakotans have these twenty items in their home; or at least most of us do.
gowatertown.net
Fewer South Dakotans fishing, prompting worries of state revenue loss
Proud fusherman posing with his catch at local river. He's wearing green cap, sunglasses,fishing vest, and beige t-shirt. Holding the fish, looking at camera and smiling. Blurry water ina background. November 22, 2022. Fewer South Dakotans are fishing, and that could spell trouble for the state Game, Fish and Parks...
agupdate.com
2022 Nebraska Farm Bureau Silver Eagle Award honors Dr. Ray Ward, Nebraska’s advocate for soil
Nebraska Farm Bureau has selected Dr. Ray Ward as the 2022 recipient of its highest honor, the Silver Eagle Award. Ray has spent a lifetime serving agriculture and working with farmers to promote good soil health and clean water in Nebraska. “The name Ray Ward and soil go hand in...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 8 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,096 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up eight from 3,088 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and four men in the following age ranges: 50-59; 60-69; 70-79; 80+ (5). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brookings, Brown, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha (3) and Pennington.
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Death of waterfowl at Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska prompts advisory
LINCOLN — A die-off of at least a couple hundred waterfowl around Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska has prompted state wildlife officials to issue a warning. The public is being asked to avoid all contact with sick or dead birds encountered in that area and report them to Game and Parks, officials said.
Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […] The post Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
agupdate.com
Wisconsin producers offer Something Special
When shopping for ingredients for a holiday feast, or unique gifts for friends and family, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection encourages everyone to watch for the “Something Special from Wisconsin” logo. It identifies genuine Wisconsin products. Visit bit.ly/some-special for an interactive map. People are...
South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
People couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Sees Highest Rent Increase in Nation in October
Florida’s median rent has increased 23.2% since October 2021, but the median rent in Kristi’s favorite destination in October actually declined 1.2%. Nationwide, median rent fell for the second straight month, down 0.97% in October after a September dip of 2.5%. In October, the national median rent was 7.8% higher that it was a year ago.
South Dakota plan to end food tax surrounded by controversy
If Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the South Dakota sales tax on food during the 2023 legislative session, voters may get a chance to decide the issue on the 2024 ballot.
agupdate.com
Adding another family member to the farm payroll
Editor’s note: The following was written by Larry Van Tassell, director of the Center for Agricultural Profitability at University of Nebraska, for the center’s website. There are some farm families where the children want nothing to do with the operation after they graduate from high school or college. Other family operations struggle to find a place for all the children that desire to come back to the farm.
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
roselawgroupreporter.com
As the Colorado River is stretched thin by drought, can the 100-year-old rules that divide it still work?
PINEDALE, Wyo. — Cowboy Michael Klaren heaved hay bales onto his wagon, climbed aboard and urged his two workhorses to drag it across a meadow, the ground spongy with the meltwater from a snowstorm. Wet boots had raised his spirits on this March morning, as had two wet cow...
