oakpark.com
Wonder Works is back to full play
“At Wonder Works, we believe that play is so powerful, it can change lives,” says Wonder Works Executive Director Deborah Clair, “as a child plays, they convey their thoughts and explore emotions that shape their understanding of the world around them.”. Clair joined Wonder Works in February 2022,...
oakpark.com
One Earth Collective inspires action through environmental education
We are living in a time of climate urgency. The alarms that scientists and environmentalists have sounded for decades have never rung more loudly, and yet, as a society we struggle to find a path to a safer, more sustainable future. One Earth Collective harnesses the power of people of...
oakpark.com
What the OPPL Book Bike delivers (in addition to smiles)
Oak Park’s Book Bike (nicknamed the Paperback Rider) gives people access to the library outside of the three brick-and-mortar buildings. Visits to schools, apartment residences, neighborhood parks, block parties, local businesses, and summer camps happen all around town (weather permitting) each April through October. The Oak Park Public Library’s...
oakpark.com
Free Black History Bicycle Tour Puts Spotlight on Stories of Triumphs and Tragedies
It is a truism that history is all around us. So Oak Park River Forest Museum created a free Black History Bike Tour this year so everyone can learn about the stories of African American life in Oak Park, from 1905 to 2020. Located at 129 Lake St., OPRF Museum...
oakpark.com
Filling a void for Black men, youth in Maywood and beyond
Chris Chambliss founded The Nehemiah Community Project (TNCP) in Maywood to help young Black men in the community. Chambliss grew up with an intimate knowledge of Maywood through his father’s work there as a pastor and both parents’ work in local livestock, fish and grocery markets serving the community.
oakpark.com
Presence is key at L’Arche
L’Arche Chicago operates three family-sized residential homes where adults with intellectual disabilities live together with staff members who support and assist them. The effect is an environment where each person with disabilities thrives through person-directed, often 1:1 customized support that is tailored to each person’s individual needs and desires. But even more, L’Arche creates an environment where each person, staff and resident, experiences a profound sense of belonging and meaning.
oakpark.com
History is everywhere
Connecting people to the past enriches their experience of the present. Forest Park’s dense and colorful history is reflected throughout the year in different immersive experiences offered by the Forest Park Historical Society. While historical appreciation can be gained through any of our in-person or virtual cemetery tours, the...
oakpark.com
The Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory funds tours for students
A strategic goal of the Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory is to expand outreach for their. school tour program to underserved communities. Recently, they have been working to fine-tune a new Tour Grant Program that will cover the per-person cost of tours for students coming from public schools in areas that neighbor Oak Park, such as Berwyn and Cicero. The program is now ready to pilot and their first school is registered!
oakpark.com
Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership keeps schools safe
Safety before and after school was a crucial issue in the area surrounding Irving Middle School in Maywood. The Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership held listening sessions with young students and parents where they shared that there was constant loitering, suspicious vans circling the school, and fights that were causing the children to feel afraid.
oakpark.com
Holiday Food and Gift Basket program needs more sponsors
The Holiday Food and Gift Basket program is in need of more sponsors to make the holidays merry and bright for those unable to afford the expenses of the season on their own. Roughly 150 individuals have yet to be paired up with sponsors this year. “These are our neighbors...
oakpark.com
Beyond Hunger feeds families
This has been a hard year for local families living on the edge. They are coming to Beyond Hunger’s programs in increasing numbers. When Shandra moved here with her family for a new job, she had just gotten settled when her position ended abruptly. Her last paycheck went directly to pay for rent and other bills. She wasn’t sure what she was going to do about food: “I visited the pantry right away since I needed the food. To be honest, I was nervous coming for the first time – I’m usually the mom volunteering and taking care of others – but people made me feel so welcome. And the food is terrific! I’ve been able to make so many healthy meals with everything.”
oakpark.com
OPAL lays groundwork for the next century
Many initiatives are in full swing as the Oak Park Art League (OPAL) prepares for the 2023 exhibition and programming season and beyond. A few exciting organizational updates include new art courses and workshops, additional artist instructors, a more inclusive and equitable use of resources and programming, an increase in course registrants and members, as well as planning for updated space configurations and renovations.
oakpark.com
D97 Angel Fund seeks expand opportunities to all students
Not all children have the same Oak Park school experience. In 2019, working with school administration, one D97 PTO provided snacks, extra clothes, and experiences for economically challenged students. In 2020, with nation-wide illness and job loss, it delivered small libraries, and struggled to provide food and assistance. All D97...
oakpark.com
Faith and community on the West Side
The Leaders Network began when Rev. Ira Acree, Rev. Marshall Hatch and Rev. Cy Fields, faith leaders from Chicago’s West Side, partnered to help with relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. The movement, which originally was focused on providing relief to those affected by natural disasters and issues like the Flint, Michigan water crisis, grew to encompass helping Chicago victims of shootings and standing up for victims of police misconduct. A focus on economic and racial social justice quickly followed.
oakpark.com
Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing
Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
oakpark.com
Giving thanks for Barbara Ballinger
Jessica MacKinnon wrote a lovely tribute to Barbara Ballinger, my grandfather’s dear friend of many years (Rupert Wenzel). [Barbara Ballinger, 97, Oak Park library director, lover of poetry, News, Nov. 16]. Barbara’s wonderful niece, Beverly Jackson, gathered recollections from various Wenzels. Elsa Wenzel. From Rupert Wenzel Jr., writing...
oakpark.com
Cameron Credits the Housing Center
My grandfather was president of the village in the late 60s, so we have ties to the Housing Center as a family. I am personally interested in an Oak Park that is not one type of renter. I have a racially blended family, and I don’t want a monolithic Oak Park. The Housing Center has helped me support diversity in my buildings.
oakpark.com
Infant Welfare Society Meets Critical Needs In Children’s Dental
OPRF Infant Welfare Society believes that a family’s household income shouldn’t impact a child’s health outcomes, and that oral health is vital to overall health. That’s why they continue to invest in and grow their delivery of dental care to children who are uninsured or on Medicaid. Children with severe dental anxiety, behavioral health issues or complex medical conditions require a pediatric dentist who has extra training to support their needs. For families on Medicaid or without insurance, options for this care are very limited.
oakpark.com
With housing comes hope
Elizabeth was sleeping in a parking garage in downtown Oak Park when she met Dannette, one of Housing Forward’s Street Outreach staff. Each night, Elizabeth and a group of friends gathered in a corner of the garage to take shelter from the cold. Dannette would stop by on a daily basis. Eventually, as she and Elizabeth got to know each other, Dannette explained the support and services, including housing, that she could arrange for Elizabeth when she was ready.
oakpark.com
Reimagine the OPRF Imagine Plan
If you conduct an online search for $100 million school PE/sports facilities, you’ll find a few with names like the University of Miami and the University of Cincinnati, but you won’t find any public high schools. Why? Because their sports programs don’t generate the revenue needed to support such an expenditure, nor do they have big donors or tuition dollars augmenting it.
