This has been a hard year for local families living on the edge. They are coming to Beyond Hunger’s programs in increasing numbers. When Shandra moved here with her family for a new job, she had just gotten settled when her position ended abruptly. Her last paycheck went directly to pay for rent and other bills. She wasn’t sure what she was going to do about food: “I visited the pantry right away since I needed the food. To be honest, I was nervous coming for the first time – I’m usually the mom volunteering and taking care of others – but people made me feel so welcome. And the food is terrific! I’ve been able to make so many healthy meals with everything.”

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO