Time Out Global
Smithfield Market and Billingsgate are leaving London
Two of London’s oldest meat, poultry and fish markets are waving bye-bye to their homes in the city centre. The City of London has approved plans to move the Billingsgate and Smithfield markets to Dagenham. Originally, the OG Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets were all going to be...
BBC
Train strikes: Rail workers to strike in run-up to Christmas
Rail passengers face disruption in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT union announced more strike dates. Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January. Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working...
Time Out Global
Revealed: the busiest train stations in the UK in 2022
There are few things worse in this life than being pressed up against a million other passengers on a crowded train, just because you chose the wrong station to travel through. Well, some UK railway hubs are much, much busier than others, and new figures have just revealed the the...
Time Out Global
Loads of London bus routes have been saved from the chop
Sadiq has seen the light. The London mayor has put the brakes on the majority of bus cuts that were due to hit London and saved 17 routes. Now, only three out of a proposed 20 buses will be axed. Following a consultation, which had over 20,000 replies, these are...
Time Out Global
Why the hell are there so many productions of ‘A Christmas Carol’ in London?
On December 19, 1843, Charles Dickens published ‘A Christmas Carol’, a story so vastly, monumentally, monolithically popular that it’s difficult to truly encapsulate how popular it actually is. Saying it’s successful as a work of fiction is like saying the sky is successful at covering the earth, or water is successful at being a drink. But let’s try.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
‘Once bitten, twice shy’: Mick Lynch says rail strikes won’t be suspended after meeting transport secretary
Upcoming rail strikes are unlikely to be called off, Mick Lynch hinted on Thursday after meeting the new transport secretary.The RMT union general secretary said he was expecting a “constructive meeting” as he arrived at the Department for Transport (DfT) headquarters.But after meeting Mark Harper, he rejected an invitation to call off the planned eight days of walk-outs announced for December and January.Asked if the RMT would call off the pre-Christmas action, he said: “Well, we called the strikes off two weeks ago, we gave a two-week period – it’s gone past that now, it’s nearly two and a half...
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
BBC
Rail disruption continues after Honiton landslip
Rail cancellations caused by a landslip and floods are continuing throughout Tuesday. The line in Devon between Axminster and Exeter St Davids was closed on Monday due to debris covering the tracks at Honiton. Network Rail reopened the line at 14:00 after teams cleared the debris away on Tuesday amid...
BBC
London-Reading train disruption: Cracked track delays reopening
Efforts to restore rail services between London and Reading have been hampered after a crack was found in a section of rail track. Trains between London Paddington, Reading, Bristol and South Wales were severely disrupted on Wednesday after power lines came down in Slough. Network Rail said engineers had worked...
BBC
Landslide Exeter rail line to close again this weekend
Rail disruption on the Axminster to Exeter line will continue this weekend with a full line closure. The railway was closed on Monday after a landslip near Honiton covered the tracks in debris. It was reopened on Tuesday after teams cleared the tracks amid delays and cancellations, but a 20mph...
BBC
GWR and Reading rail services disrupted by power line damage
Damage to overhead cables is causing disruption to rail services between London Paddington, Reading, Bristol and South Wales. Power cables came down overnight near Slough, blocking the fast rail lines between Paddington and Reading. Dozens of train services have been cancelled. Heathrow services are unaffected. Network Rail said its engineers...
BBC
Street lighting: East Yorkshire pilot aims to cut UK costs by £575m
The main Hull to York road could be used to test how to cut the cost of powering the UK's street lights. East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work on the A1079 would examine how to decarbonise street lights, illuminated road signs and bollards. It has applied for £5m from...
Time Out Global
All the information about the London Christmas bus strikes
Some dubbed summer 2022 the ‘summer of discontent’, and it looks like it’s going to be spilling over into the winter: there are even more public-transport strikes on the horizon. This time, it’s the buses. London bus drivers have announced industrial action over the Christmas period. Starting from today (November 22) almost 1,000 Unite Members who work for Abellio in south and west London will walk out for ten days in November and December, affecting 59 bus routes.
BBC
Gloucester railway underpass to close for nine months
The underpass at Gloucester Railway Station is set to close for a nine-month refurbishment project. Great Western Railway (GWR) will close the route in January to make it step-free, improve lighting and widen the northern entrance. Councillor Jeremy Hilton welcomed the news of the upgrade but said he was concerned...
Time Out Global
The Lizzy line’s oldest trains are already destined for the scrapheap
Imagine hearing about an exciting new railway line running across the capital then turning up to find some dingy-looking 1980s train. Well, you don’t have to, because, on the section of London’s spanking new (and mega-expensive) Elizabeth line between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, some of the trains are a whopping 42 years old. These British Rail Class 315 units (as they’re technically called) were a temporary stopgap. The plan was always to scrap them, but more time was needed to get enough newer trains running, so they let the older guys stick around for a bit longer than anticipated.
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Time Out Global
South London is getting a new green space that’s bigger than Hyde Park
South London has some epic parks and nature reserves. Greenwich, Crystal Palace and Brockwell Park are some of the city’s most beautiful and rightly celebrated parks. But there’s an incoming contender that might steal the crown for the best south London green space. Beddington Farmlands in Sutton (near Croydon) is set to be restored as a nature reserve and will be transformed from its former use as a landfill site and sewage works.
