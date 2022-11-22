Read full article on original website
Related
This timeline shows exactly how the day of JFK's assassination unfolded
Tuesday marks the 59th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Here's a review of the most important moments from that day.
JFK's Assassination Remembered in Historic Photos, Videos on Anniversary
A stunned country was informed of the news by reporter Walter Cronkite, who removed his glasses, cleared his throat and blinked rapidly during the broadcast.
On this day in history, Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, 35th president, is assassinated
President John F. Kennedy, the nation's 35th president, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on this day in history, Nov. 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade during a campaign trip.
Who Was The Richest Person In History? (Opinion)
Hint: It’s not Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. Gold Coins and Bricks(Zlaťáky.cz on Unsplash) Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are probably two of the most common names to pop into our heads when hearing or seeing the words — ‘richest on earth’. That’s not wrong cause, well… they are! But, did you know that there have been individuals in the past who were even richer than the current King of Riches — Elon Musk?
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
historynet.com
When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II
Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
This Day in History: October 29
The Fault in Capitalism and the Collapse of the U.S. Stock Market. This day is widely regarded as the beginning of the Great Depression in America. The effects were far-reaching, both inside and outside of the United States.
French Astronomer who Accurately Predicted 'Hitler's Rise to Power' and '9/11 Attack' foresaw a 'Great War' in 2023
The popular French astronomer who is believed to have predicted several events has foreseen a ‘great war’ in 2023. Michel de Nostradame, who is widely known as Nostradame, is believed to have predicted World War II, the 9/11 attack, the rise of Adolf Hitler, the assassination of John F Kennedy, the French revolution, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronavirus pandemic in his book, Les Prophéties, which was published in 1555.
How J. Edgar Hoover Went From Hero to Villain
Five decades after his death, J. Edgar Hoover still haunts the FBI. His nearly 48-year reign as its director, from 1924 to 1972, has come to symbolize the dangers of a stealth domestic police-and-intelligence agency in an open society. Hoover is widely seen today as an autocrat who used secret surveillance and other illegal means to control politicians and infiltrate and disrupt domestic political groups in the service of his conservative worldview. No operation confirms this verdict more vividly than the FBI’s wide-ranging electronic surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr., which culminated in a threatening letter to King accompanied by tape recordings of romantic trysts—an effort designed to drive King from the civil-rights movement or induce him to commit suicide.
Tuesday marks 59th anniversary of JFK assassination
Tuesday marks the 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy was shot and killed on November 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade through Dallas.Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused gunman, was shot and killed two days after the assassination.President Kennedy had not announced a second run for office, but he was in Texas at the time to gain support.
Today in History: Today is Wednesday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2022.
On Nov. 23, 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council. In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.) In 1903, Enrico Caruso...
Learn About Toussaint Louverture: The Architect of Haiti's Freedom
Haiti deserves praise for becoming the world’s first Black republic in 1804. Other nations in the Caribbean wouldn’t be republics till many years after, with Barbados as the most recent in 2021. But the Haitian Revolution wouldn’t have been possible without its architect, Toussaint Louverture. As noted...
NPR
Biography traces public support for J. Edgar Hoover in most of his 48 years in power
For nearly half a century, J. Edgar Hoover presided over the FBI with an iron fist. A new biography shows how much of what he did met with approval from politicians and the public. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson has more. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: The name J. Edgar Hoover conjures...
13 Massive Air Battles That Changed World History
Two months after World War I began, French pilot Sgt. Joseph Frantz and his gunner, Louis Quénault, shot down a German plane near Reims, recording what is considered to be the first official aerial combat victory. Soon the term “dogfight” entered the military lexicon and engagements between German and Allied pilots were viewed by soldiers […]
Peculiar Facts About U.S. Presidents
Every U.S. President has oddities, interesting quirks, or fun facts that are not prominently shared or otherwise revealed. While I can't possibly cover all of them, I'll cover a few.
Author reminds Americans that Samuel Adams was a revolutionary before he was a beer
Adams' historical importance is often overlooked because he didn't keep copies of his own letters. Stacy Schiff's superb new biography explores his crucial role in inciting the American Revolution.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad
Unheralded patriots finally get their due. When it comes to the conflagration that was World War II, the struggle over its memory — why it was fought, who fought it, and the lessons it taught later generations about the meaning of freedom — continues today on behalf of the Black Americans who had to “fight for the right to fight.”
What Happened To Black Soldiers After The Civil War?
To tell the story of American soldiers without paying homage to Black soldiers would be a true injustice to storytelling. The post What Happened To Black Soldiers After The Civil War? appeared first on NewsOne.
POLITICO
Black mayors will lead America's largest cities
With help from Jesús Rodríguez, Gloria Gonzalez, Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! It’s T minus two days to turkey day. We're now accepting your submissions for the next Recast Power List. A quick programming note: We won’t be publishing a Friday edition, but we’ll be hitting your inboxes again with fresh news and analysis a week from today. And with that, let’s jump right in.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0