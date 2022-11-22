ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

New government rules allow students with debt to file for bankruptcy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released new guidelines to make it easier for some people with student loan debt to file for bankruptcy. The change in the rules applies to people with only federal student loans. Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney in Indianapolis, told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Aeroponic greens producer expanding in Delaware County

Minnesota-based Living Greens Farm is expanding its aeroponic farming in Delaware County, promising more investment and more jobs. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, the county council granted the company a tax abatement on the expansion. In May of last year, Living Greens Farm announced it was buying a county...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Genda Sworn In As State Representative

Mark Genda of Frankfort took the oath of office Tuesday to serve as state representative for House District 41. Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush administered the oath to all House lawmakers during a swearing-in ceremony in the House Chamber of the Statehouse during Organization Day, the formal start to the 2023 legislative session.
FRANKFORT, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales, next elections chief, faces vote fraud reports. Could legal action follow?

Diego Morales might have easily clinched the Secretary of State race, but his future is clouded by allegations of 2018 voting improprieties reminiscent of another Indiana elections chief convicted of voter fraud. Lawyers and election experts — including the special prosecutor who handled former Secretary of State Charlie White’s case in 2012 — expressed doubt […] The post Morales, next elections chief, faces vote fraud reports. Could legal action follow? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses

On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
GREENWOOD, IN
WFYI

City's animal shelter faces critical level of being understaffed and overcrowded

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is understaffed, and that has forced the shelter to operate on emergency intake status. Since February, the shelter has only accepted animals without an appointment in emergency situations, such as if the dog is injured or an immediate danger to the public. However, deputy director Katie...
cbs4indy.com

Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details

Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
DELPHI, IN
Fox 59

Update on Carroll County hearing

Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents in Delphi suspect case

A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be unsealed. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be...
DELPHI, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boil Water Order Lifted

The Frankfort Water Works lifted a boil water advisory Tuesday for a water valve replacement. Affected customers were notified to boil water for cooking and/or hygiene purposes. A total of 67 are affected by the boil water. Areas affected are Crescent Drive between East Wabash Street and East Washington St.;...
FRANKFORT, IN
FOX59

Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
DELPHI, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Judge To Make A Decision On Release Of Court Documents In Delphi Murder Case

Tune into WILO News Wednesday at 96.9 and 102.7 FM for the latest on this story:. A line outside the Carroll County courthouse this morning with heavy police presence, and media cameras everywhere you look. This was the scene as the vehicles escorting Richard Allen brought him to answer for two counts of murder. That was Delphi Indiana in the early morning hours Tuesday, as a curious and anxious community awaits word on the question that everyone wants answered.
DELPHI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy