ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Six decades after the Kennedy assassination, let’s pay attention to a real conspiracy

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdicU_0jJoBgE800

Tuesday marks the 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and the reverberations of lethal shots fired in Dallas still ring in America’s ears.

The assassination had obvious and immediate political ramifications: President Lyndon Johnson’s ascendancy led to the disastrous escalation of the Vietnam War, which altered an entire generation. But Kennedy’s profoundly shocking death also changed the way Americans think about conspiracies.

Let’s be clear: Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy. His precise motivations will forever be unknown, but it’s clear that he pulled the trigger, and no one has proven any connection to another person or group.

Despite this, JFK conspiracy theories flourished.

Opinion

For example, the most mysterious aspect of Oswald’s short life was his visit to Mexico City several weeks before the Kennedy assassination. The best account of this is in Philip Shenon’s 2013 book, “A Cruel and Shocking Act.”

“Only hours after shots rang out in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963, U.S. Ambassador Thomas C. Mann told colleagues in the American embassy in Mexico that he was certain Lee Harvey Oswald had not acted alone in killing JFK,” Shenon wrote in a 2015 essay for Politico.

“Mann, a veteran diplomat, suspected that a plot to kill Kennedy had been hatched on Mexican soil, during Oswald’s encounters there with Cuban diplomats. How did Mann know about those meetings? It turned out the CIA had Oswald under surveillance in the Mexican capital after he had showed up at both the Cuban and Soviet embassies there.”

In 2017, the Gallup Poll found that 61 percent of Americans believed that Oswald didn’t act alone. The polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight found the same result.

What are we to make of this 59 years later?

For one thing, conspiracy-minded thinking was a primary driver of the presidency of Donald Trump.

During the 2016 primary campaign, Trump blatantly suggested that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father was with Oswald in New Orleans shortly before the assassination. He wasn’t.

Trump’s kissing-cousin status with the absurd “QAnon” theory, if you can call it that, led millions to fall for this silly and dangerous nonsense. It postulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. was the secret president in waiting, a sick and tragic punctuation of his father’s assassination.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon nutjob, can now be seen grinning behind Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in photo ops. This really says it all about McCarthy, whose craven pursuit of the speakership is no joke.

QAnon’s conspiracy theories also posited that Hillary Clinton and leading Democrats were operating a pedophilia ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizza shop. On Dec. 4, 2016, Edgar M. Welch, a 28-year-old from North Carolina, arrived at the pizza place with a loaded AR-15 and a handgun. He fired one shot, though fortunately no one was hurt. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Trump’s embrace of the madness has also inspired violent groups such as the Proud Boys, an equally delusional collection of the insane. Trump’s lead henchman, the unstable-to-say-the-least Roger Stone, used members of the group as bodyguards at the culmination of a real conspiracy: the Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt.

If more of Trump’s conspiracy-minded followers examined the former president’s actual conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government, his seeming approval of the assassination of his own vice president and his countless other baseless, paranoid droolings, we would be better off.

Don’t worry about Oswald. Worry about Trump and his deluded monomaniacs. Fifty-nine years after Kennedy died, there is a legally provable conspiracy worthy of the country’s attention.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Standing on the spot where JFK was assassinated

I didn't plan any physical response. I just wanted to stand there. On that awful spot, where American innocence would be forever lost. I just reflexively closed my eyes, raised my hands skyward and opened up to the experience. A strange sensation overtook me. And for an instant, I was...
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Independent

Why some Americans don’t celebrate Thanksgiving

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a special, beloved holiday for eating turkey – or a vegetarian main course option – and spending time with friends and family. However, for others, the celebration is deeply controversial, as Thanksgiving has a contentious history that goes back to when the first feast was held. In addition to a holiday steeped with cultural appropriation, the period of history in America is frequently white-washed, which leads some Americans to ignore, or condemn, the holiday. Thanksgiving is considered by some to be a “national day of mourning”Like Columbus Day, the holiday is viewed by many...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Hdogar

Secrets That Were Declassified by the CIA

Technology in today’s world is a double-edged sword. It has often resulted in even the best-kept secrets being leaked. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been on the mission to declassify some matters to prevent unauthorized exposure of secrets that may cause harm to the country.
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

46K+
Followers
762
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy