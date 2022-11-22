Read full article on original website
thinkaboutit
2d ago
last thanksgiving, they found a man dead in the parking lot of that super saver. he died of "unexplained" injuries. you can't go out at night in Lincoln anymore. the cockroaches crawl out from under every Rock.
Seen Enough Already
2d ago
Start walking around with Job Applications only in your pocket or purses, and guarantedd after they steal the application, they will definitely run away..lmao
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman hides MacBooks in her skirt for a swift getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Organized crime happens across the country each day with businesses losing millions as a result of shoplifting and Lincoln is no exception, police say. On Sept. 14 two adults and two children entered the Best Buy on O Street and stole two MacBooks. In the...
KETV.com
Online date ends in gunfire and robbery
An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
klkntv.com
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
Nebraska Police Arrest Eufaula Man Accused Of Attempted Kidnapping
Police in Nebraska arrested a Eufaula man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in a parking garage. 22-year-old Shawn Young followed the victim to her car, then grabbed her and pushed her up against her vehicle, Lincoln Police said. When she screamed, officers said Young put his fingers in...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass
Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
klkntv.com
Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
klkntv.com
Multiple drive-by shootings reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning
UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. — Lincoln Police have confirmed they’re also investigating a third drive-by shooting that happened even earlier Tuesday morning. We’re told shots were fired near the 2800 block of D Street, around 12:30 a.m. That’s just north of Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Police tell...
1011now.com
LPD warns shoppers to safe guard belongings while at stores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following two thefts at big-box stores, the Lincoln Police Department is warning shoppers to safeguard their belongings. Saturday night, around 7:19 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart, off Highway 2 and Andermatt Drive, on a report of a theft. LPD said the 75-year-old victim explained that...
kfornow.com
LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
klkntv.com
Man almost pins officer with car at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man caused havoc late Monday night after being awoken from a slumber at a gas station, Lincoln Police say. Just after 9 p.m., officers arrived at the Kwik Shop near 14th and Adams Streets and found 25-year-old Delano Proctor passed out in his vehicle.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
iheart.com
Omaha Police looking for suspect in woman's death earlier this month
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police are asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. OPD says on Wednesday, a felony warrant for 1st-degree murder was issued for the arrest of 18 year old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Louis is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20 year old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Investigators say Kellogg was shot near 49th Avenue and Miami Street on Sunday, November 6th. She was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where she died.
klkntv.com
Thief took credit cards from 75-year-old in Walmart parking lot, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now searching for a female who stole a 75-year-old woman’s credit cards in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday. The theft happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Walmart near 84th Street and Highway 2 when an unknown female approached the woman in her car.
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
1011now.com
Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
knopnews2.com
Stolen gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack outside North Star High School on Monday. According to officials, North Star’s School Resource Officer was called to the security office by security staff at 9:30 a.m. after a backpack was found outside an exterior door of the school by another member of the staff.
