ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 17

thinkaboutit
2d ago

last thanksgiving, they found a man dead in the parking lot of that super saver. he died of "unexplained" injuries. you can't go out at night in Lincoln anymore. the cockroaches crawl out from under every Rock.

Reply(1)
8
Seen Enough Already
2d ago

Start walking around with Job Applications only in your pocket or purses, and guarantedd after they steal the application, they will definitely run away..lmao

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Online date ends in gunfire and robbery

An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles targeted in Eagle

EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
EAGLE, NE
klin.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Falling From Lincoln Overpass

Lincoln Police say a 53 year old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed on Rosa Parks Way just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KLIN News the initial investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when the driver struck the north side wall.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest suspect in Tuesday Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a suspect has been arrested for a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday night in Omaha near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. after reports of a robbing the store, armed with a machete. Officers said witnesses helped...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Multiple drive-by shootings reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning

UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. — Lincoln Police have confirmed they’re also investigating a third drive-by shooting that happened even earlier Tuesday morning. We’re told shots were fired near the 2800 block of D Street, around 12:30 a.m. That’s just north of Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Police tell...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD warns shoppers to safe guard belongings while at stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following two thefts at big-box stores, the Lincoln Police Department is warning shoppers to safeguard their belongings. Saturday night, around 7:19 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart, off Highway 2 and Andermatt Drive, on a report of a theft. LPD said the 75-year-old victim explained that...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police looking for suspect in woman's death earlier this month

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police are asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. OPD says on Wednesday, a felony warrant for 1st-degree murder was issued for the arrest of 18 year old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Louis is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20 year old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Investigators say Kellogg was shot near 49th Avenue and Miami Street on Sunday, November 6th. She was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where she died.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Stolen gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack outside North Star High School on Monday. According to officials, North Star’s School Resource Officer was called to the security office by security staff at 9:30 a.m. after a backpack was found outside an exterior door of the school by another member of the staff.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy