(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police are asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. OPD says on Wednesday, a felony warrant for 1st-degree murder was issued for the arrest of 18 year old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Louis is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20 year old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Investigators say Kellogg was shot near 49th Avenue and Miami Street on Sunday, November 6th. She was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where she died.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO