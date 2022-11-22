ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Salina Police Department swears in new officer Wednesday

Another special day for us. Our newest officer, Police Officer Lonna Savage, a US Navy Veteran, was sworn-in today. Officer Savage comes to us from Manhattan, Kansas, and was sworn-in by Training Sergeant Tim Brown. Officer Savage will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Basic Law Enforcement Academy...
🎥Abilene Homes for the Holidays Tour set for Dec. 3-4

ABILENE - From homes with connections to C.L. Brown, C.H. Lebold, bank presidents, WWII Veterans and immigrants to a special farmhouse and growing church, you won’t want to miss the upcoming Heritage Homes Association’s 45th Homes for the Holidays Tour. The tour is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Dec....
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured

DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Junction City resident is honored for military service

Todd Godfrey, Junction City, received a Quilt of Valor during a presentation Monday. Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Division, said it was awarded for Godfrey's service in the Army. "He served a couple of years in the Army, and during this time in the military he helped support Hurricane Hugo ( recovery efforts ) and out of Hunter Army Airfield he helped support Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Riley County police report missing teen found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, authorities said. Riley County Police Department officials said early Thursday afternoon that Jaslynn Baumann, 14, had been located and was safe. Earlier on Thursday, Riley County police asked the public’s help in locating the missing...
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash

A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
Police investigating power tool theft in central Salina

A number of power tools were stolen from a residence in central Salina over the weekend. A 56-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between Friday and Sunday, slightly more than $1,000 worth of Milwaukee and Bosch power tools were stolen from a property he owns in the 400 block of W. Prescott Avenue.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Chauncey Baxter!

Congratulations to Chauncey Baxter of Salina, the Week 11 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Chauncey, who scored 13 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
Salina to Install Multiple Cameras

Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
Blue Dragons No. 1 in Final NJCAA Football Poll

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Jayhawk Conference champion Hutchinson Community College Football team will head into the NJCAA National Playoffs as the No. 1 team in the nation. The final regular-regular season poll was released on Monday and the unbeaten Blue Dragons (10-0) stayed on top for the seventh-straight week and will play host to 1 of the 2 NJCAA National semifinals on the weekend of December 3rd at Gowans Stadium.
Riley County Arrest Report November 22

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SAMANTHA JANE HARRIS, 37, Failure to appear x2; Bond $12,040.
T-Bird men defeat Independence CC 80-70

INDEPENDENCE - With three players in double-figures and a pair of 40-point scoring halves, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team pushed its winning streak to six games on Tuesday evening following an 80-70 road win over Independence Community College inside the Independence CC Gymnasium. Maintaining an unblemished record...
