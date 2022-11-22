Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Salina Police Department swears in new officer Wednesday
Another special day for us. Our newest officer, Police Officer Lonna Savage, a US Navy Veteran, was sworn-in today. Officer Savage comes to us from Manhattan, Kansas, and was sworn-in by Training Sergeant Tim Brown. Officer Savage will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Basic Law Enforcement Academy...
Hutchinson woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
🎥Abilene Homes for the Holidays Tour set for Dec. 3-4
ABILENE - From homes with connections to C.L. Brown, C.H. Lebold, bank presidents, WWII Veterans and immigrants to a special farmhouse and growing church, you won’t want to miss the upcoming Heritage Homes Association’s 45th Homes for the Holidays Tour. The tour is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Dec....
Salina Police Department adds two new officers
The Salina Police Department has two new officers! From the Salina Police Department Facebook page:
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Junction City resident is honored for military service
Todd Godfrey, Junction City, received a Quilt of Valor during a presentation Monday. Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Division, said it was awarded for Godfrey's service in the Army. "He served a couple of years in the Army, and during this time in the military he helped support Hurricane Hugo ( recovery efforts ) and out of Hunter Army Airfield he helped support Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
WIBW
Riley County police report missing teen found
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, authorities said. Riley County Police Department officials said early Thursday afternoon that Jaslynn Baumann, 14, had been located and was safe. Earlier on Thursday, Riley County police asked the public’s help in locating the missing...
Two Lindsborg teens injured when pickup rolls at Coronado Heights
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash
A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
Police investigating power tool theft in central Salina
A number of power tools were stolen from a residence in central Salina over the weekend. A 56-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between Friday and Sunday, slightly more than $1,000 worth of Milwaukee and Bosch power tools were stolen from a property he owns in the 400 block of W. Prescott Avenue.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Chauncey Baxter!
Congratulations to Chauncey Baxter of Salina, the Week 11 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Chauncey, who scored 13 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
Arson believed to be cause of car fire in west-central Salina
A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of S. Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When they arrived,...
ksal.com
Salina to Install Multiple Cameras
Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
Salina police looking for woman who allegedly stole keys from lockers at YMCA to break into cars
Salina police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say broke into vehicles at the YMCA in Salina.
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons No. 1 in Final NJCAA Football Poll
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Jayhawk Conference champion Hutchinson Community College Football team will head into the NJCAA National Playoffs as the No. 1 team in the nation. The final regular-regular season poll was released on Monday and the unbeaten Blue Dragons (10-0) stayed on top for the seventh-straight week and will play host to 1 of the 2 NJCAA National semifinals on the weekend of December 3rd at Gowans Stadium.
Riley County Arrest Report November 22
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SAMANTHA JANE HARRIS, 37, Failure to appear x2; Bond $12,040.
T-Bird men defeat Independence CC 80-70
INDEPENDENCE - With three players in double-figures and a pair of 40-point scoring halves, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team pushed its winning streak to six games on Tuesday evening following an 80-70 road win over Independence Community College inside the Independence CC Gymnasium. Maintaining an unblemished record...
Salina Post
