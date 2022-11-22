Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much
ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets reliever
Joely Rodriguez’s time in New York is done for now, and he will move up to Boston to join the Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Red Sox signed the left-handed reliever to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 season.
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees reportedly made contact with the same pitcher, which could result in a big-market bidding war.
Yardbarker
John Lackey Among New Names on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey is one of the 14 new selections for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Ballot this year. Among the other new selections announced Monday are Huston Street, Carlos Beltran, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, Matt Cain, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Offseason rolls along
MLB said they found no evidence of collusion between the Mets and Yankees in regards to free agent Aaron Judge. SNY looked at the Mets’ free agency targets and priorities as the offseason has gone on. Mark Canha helped give back with turkey donations along with the Amazin’ Mets...
Yardbarker
John Lackey & Francisco Rodríguez Among Five Angels To Appear On 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot For First Time, Two Returning
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot for 2023 is a loaded class, with fourteen returning players, and 15 new candidates eligible for baseball’s most prestigious group. The Los Angeles Angels are well-represented with five players debuting and two appearing in their third year on the ballot.
Yardbarker
Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps
Add a pair of American League East teams to the list of potential suitors for Kodai Senga. The Yankees and Red Sox have made contact with the Japanese ace’s representatives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Senga has already met with the Mets and Padres, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Dennis Lin.
Comments / 0