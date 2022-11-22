ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Pond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Fiscal Court Renames Burge Creek Bridge For Kyler

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Trigg County Fiscal Court and its magistrates took time this past Monday evening to address a smorgasbord of concepts involving the community. Among its most important — the renaming of the Burge Creek Bridge on the South Road, in honor of the late David Kyler.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Christmas and holiday events in the Local 6 area

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live. Kentucky. Paducah. Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony: The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting....
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January

Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
PARIS, TN
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
radionwtn.com

Paris Youth Surpasses His Birthday Goal For Shelter Animals

Paris, Tenn.–Kane Price and his big heart have done it again. For the third year in a row, he has organized a food drive for the local animal shelter instead of birthday gifts. This year, he surpassed his goal, raising $1,200 for the animals at the Paris/Henry County Animal...
PARIS, TN
whvoradio.com

Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store

Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City County — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year’s Christmas Drive, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Holiday changes for Paducah garbage collection schedule

The City of Paducah's Public Works Department has released its Thanksgiving holiday schedule changes. The city announced Monday that there will be no residential garbage collection on Thursday-Thanksgiving Day, or Friday this week. Garbage normally picked up on Thursdays will be collected on Wednesday, along with the regular Wednesday routes....
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Home destroyed by fire in Muhlenberg County

A home was destroyed over the weekend after a fire that broke out in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said its crews were on the scene of a house fire on College Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, along with three other fire stations. We're told neighbors reported hearing...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy