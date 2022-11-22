World Cup Group C table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Serbia in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
There is no bigger side in World Cup history than Brazil. The South American giants stand apart as the most successful side in the tournament's illustrious roll of honor, and at Qatar 2022 they have the chance to return to the summit of the global game. Despite boasting five World...
Sporting News
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
Sporting News
How many times has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo won the World Cup? History, wins, titles in men's FIFA football tournament
The 2022 FIFA World Cup could see an international swansong for iconic duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as Portugal and Argentina do battle in Qatar. The pair's rivalry has dominated world football for the last two decades, but as they approach their respective retirements Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and hinted that he will step away from Argentina altogether at the end of 2022.
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
China signs $60 billion LNG deal with Qatar - one of biggest deals ever for the highly coveted fuel
China signed a deal to secure liquefied natural gas flows from Qatar on Monday. The agreement is worth $60 billion and is one of the largest deals for LNG to date. China will receive roughly 4 million tons annually of LNG from Qatar starting in 2026. China reached a $60...
Philippines Reports Fresh Clash With China as U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pledge
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed U.S. defence commitments to the Philippines on Monday.
Watch highlights from Saudi Arabia’s upset victory over Argentina in the World Cup
Some are calling it the most shocking upset in World Cup history.
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada's ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday.
Mexico v Poland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C
All the key details as Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski and Poland take on Mexico in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.
Exclusive: Dominican Republic expelled hundreds of children to Haiti without their families this year
Hundreds of children have been expelled from the Dominican Republic without their parents, according to UNICEF, amid a sweeping government push to remove suspected undocumented migrants from the country.
Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese government-commissioned panel said in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
Sporting News
World Cup Group E table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup includes a string of old rivalries being renewed, and Group E involves one of the most eye-catching as it throws up a reunion between Spain and Germany. The European powerhouses have met in three major tournaments in the last 30 years — the 1994 World...
France 24
Haitians deported from Dominican Republic in 'cage-like' trucks
Authorities in the Dominican Republic deported 15,000 Haitians in October 2022 alone, despite the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt these forced removals because of the precarious health and security situation in Haiti. One group in Haiti that provides help to deportees says that Dominican authorities are targeting all Haitians, no matter their immigration status.
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
Turkey used U.S., Russian-controlled airspace in Syria strikes -sources
ANKARA/AMMAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's warplanes crossed into Russian and U.S.-controlled airspace for the first time to attack the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, and it has rallied Syrian allies to possibly expand the campaign, several Turkish and Syrian rebel sources said.
Sporting News
Argentina vs. Mexico World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Argentina and Mexico will be aiming for their first wins of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they meet in a fixture that was first played at the finals in 1930. Argentina won 6-3 on that occasion and have only lost four of their 31 meetings with El Tri — and their need for victory against a team familiar from their Copa America campaigns has perhaps never been greater.
2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the
