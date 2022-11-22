Read full article on original website
swineweb.com
USDA Releases Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook
The Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook for November 2022 analyzes economic impacts on animal product markets of month-to-month changes in USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Use Estimates report. To read the report, Click Here.
Food Beast
Lab Grown Meat Has Been Approved For Consumption By The FDA
This week The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for the next frontier in alternative protein. For the first time ever, humans will be legally allowed to consume lab grown meat product from animal cells. Following a final inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),...
americanmilitarynews.com
Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest
Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
The Biggest Crops in the U.S.
These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
thebureauinvestigates.com
McDonald’s and Walmart beef suppliers risk public health with ‘reckless’ antibiotics use
Suppliers of beef to McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Walmart are sourcing meat from US farms using antibiotics linked to the spread of dangerous superbugs, an investigation has found. Unpublished US government records obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian show farms producing beef for meat packing...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reports another new outbreak of infections from listeria monocytogenes
A new outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections from a not yet identified food has been added to the list of outbreaks under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration. There are two confirmed patients, but the FDA has not revealed their ages or states of residence. This outbreak is separate...
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
beefmagazine.com
4 Treatment tips for Bovine respiratory disease
“Bovine respiratory disease [BRD] is the second-highest cause of mortality in preweaned dairy calves and the highest cause of mortality in post-weaned dairy calves,1” said Mark van der List, DVM, Boehringer Ingelheim. “The calves that do recover from the disease will face short- and long-term consequences. Because of this, it’s critical for producers to recognize BRD early on and to take corrective action right away.”
The FDA Just Approved Lab-Grown Chicken for the Very First Time
If you live in the U.S. and have been anxiously awaiting the day you can finally try lab-grown meat, well, it may have just gotten a lot closer. The FDA approved lab-grown meat for the first time, in an exciting move that is sure to excite foodies and save many animal lives.
Gizmodo
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania Plant Reportedly Had Mold and Bacteria Problems
If you had to read Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel The Jungle in high school, then you would know just how notorious the meat packing industry was back in the early 20th century. Unfortunately few paid a similar amount of attention to the plight of immigrant communities who worked in early meat packing plants. But as should be clear from lingering on the tech beat, technology changes, but history can often repeat itself (in both cases).
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
Hackers are coming for our Thanksgiving turkeys and John Deere tractors. It’s time to reevaluate America’s food security
The food sector is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because it relies on one of the most complex and fragile supply chains. The supply chain that produces our fresh-tasting Thanksgiving dinners is one of the most fragile and fragmented of any industry–and one of the hardest to secure. Earlier this...
profarmer.com
USDA Reports Feedlot Placements Down Larger than Expected 6.1% in October
The number of cattle sent to feedlots for fattening during October tumbled 6.1% from the same month last year, a larger drop than analysts expected that should support live cattle futures Monday. In its monthly Cattle on Feed report, USDA said 2.108 million head of cattle were placed in U.S....
studyfinds.org
Dairy drinkers more likely to buy cow’s milk with low or no antibiotics
ITHACA, New York– The non-dairy industry has bulldozed its way into the food market in recent years, largely due to animal welfare and health implications of repeated antibiotic exposure through injections that cows receive. In fact, a new Cornell University study reports that consumers are more willing to purchase cow’s milk if the cows are only treated with antibiotics when medically necessary — as long as the price isn’t that much higher.
NMSDC and Cargill Launch New Program to Advance Agricultural Supply Chain Access for Black Farmers
According to McKinsey & Company, today just 1.4% of farmers identify as Black or mixed race compared with about 14% a century ago. Furthermore, these farmers represent less than 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales. Perhaps, even more disturbing, Black farmers operate at 70% of US peer-level farm revenue. Because...
nutritionaloutlook.com
FDA has completed its first pre-market consultation for cultured meat products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed its first pre-market consultation for human food made from animal cell cultures with UPSIDE Foods. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed its first pre-market consultation for human food made from animal cell cultures with UPSIDE Foods. According to FDA, the pre-market consultation includes an evaluation of the firm’s production process and the cultured ell material made by the production process. The pre-market consultation is voluntary and not an approval process, says FDA, but the agency has no further questions about UPSIDE Food’s safety conclusions after evaluating the data and information shared by the firm. After meeting FDA requirements, including facility registration for the cell culture portion of the process, the firm will need their manufacturing establishment as well as food itself inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS).
