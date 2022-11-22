ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swineweb.com

USDA Releases Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook

The Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook for November 2022 analyzes economic impacts on animal product markets of month-to-month changes in USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Use Estimates report. To read the report, Click Here.
Food Beast

Lab Grown Meat Has Been Approved For Consumption By The FDA

This week The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for the next frontier in alternative protein. For the first time ever, humans will be legally allowed to consume lab grown meat product from animal cells. Following a final inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),...
americanmilitarynews.com

Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
ARIZONA STATE
BGR.com

Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

The Biggest Crops in the U.S.

These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
LOUISIANA STATE
beefmagazine.com

4 Treatment tips for Bovine respiratory disease

“Bovine respiratory disease [BRD] is the second-highest cause of mortality in preweaned dairy calves and the highest cause of mortality in post-weaned dairy calves,1” said Mark van der List, DVM, Boehringer Ingelheim. “The calves that do recover from the disease will face short- and long-term consequences. Because of this, it’s critical for producers to recognize BRD early on and to take corrective action right away.”
GreenMatters

The FDA Just Approved Lab-Grown Chicken for the Very First Time

If you live in the U.S. and have been anxiously awaiting the day you can finally try lab-grown meat, well, it may have just gotten a lot closer. The FDA approved lab-grown meat for the first time, in an exciting move that is sure to excite foodies and save many animal lives.
Gizmodo

Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania Plant Reportedly Had Mold and Bacteria Problems

If you had to read Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel The Jungle in high school, then you would know just how notorious the meat packing industry was back in the early 20th century. Unfortunately few paid a similar amount of attention to the plight of immigrant communities who worked in early meat packing plants. But as should be clear from lingering on the tech beat, technology changes, but history can often repeat itself (in both cases).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rigzone.com

Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse

One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
MARYLAND STATE
profarmer.com

USDA Reports Feedlot Placements Down Larger than Expected 6.1% in October

The number of cattle sent to feedlots for fattening during October tumbled 6.1% from the same month last year, a larger drop than analysts expected that should support live cattle futures Monday. In its monthly Cattle on Feed report, USDA said 2.108 million head of cattle were placed in U.S....
studyfinds.org

Dairy drinkers more likely to buy cow’s milk with low or no antibiotics

ITHACA, New York– The non-dairy industry has bulldozed its way into the food market in recent years, largely due to animal welfare and health implications of repeated antibiotic exposure through injections that cows receive. In fact, a new Cornell University study reports that consumers are more willing to purchase cow’s milk if the cows are only treated with antibiotics when medically necessary — as long as the price isn’t that much higher.
ITHACA, NY
nutritionaloutlook.com

FDA has completed its first pre-market consultation for cultured meat products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed its first pre-market consultation for human food made from animal cell cultures with UPSIDE Foods. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed its first pre-market consultation for human food made from animal cell cultures with UPSIDE Foods. According to FDA, the pre-market consultation includes an evaluation of the firm’s production process and the cultured ell material made by the production process. The pre-market consultation is voluntary and not an approval process, says FDA, but the agency has no further questions about UPSIDE Food’s safety conclusions after evaluating the data and information shared by the firm. After meeting FDA requirements, including facility registration for the cell culture portion of the process, the firm will need their manufacturing establishment as well as food itself inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS).

