swineweb.com
U.S. Pork Contest Reaches 33 Million Consumers in Mexico
Globally, USMEF partners with key opinion leaders to build awareness, share meal ideas and stimulate interest in high-quality red meat. A recent campaign in Mexico validated the power of social media in reaching consumers with new ideas for meals at home using high-quality U.S. red meat. The “U.S. Pork Club Challenge,” a six-week campaign designed to reach large groups of consumers in Mexico, utilized six influencers with considerable followings to promote original and easy-to-prepare recipes with U.S. pork.
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
revealnews.org
US Bans Sugar Imports From Top Dominican Producer Over Forced Labor Allegations
The United States will block shipments of raw sugar from a top Dominican producer with close ties to two wealthy Florida businessmen after finding indications of forced labor at its sprawling Caribbean plantation. Sugar from the Central Romana Corp.’s cane fields feeds into the supply chains of major U.S. brands, including Domino and the Hershey Co.
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
thebureauinvestigates.com
McDonald’s and Walmart beef suppliers risk public health with ‘reckless’ antibiotics use
Suppliers of beef to McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Walmart are sourcing meat from US farms using antibiotics linked to the spread of dangerous superbugs, an investigation has found. Unpublished US government records obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian show farms producing beef for meat packing...
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.
In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
The Biggest Crops in the U.S.
These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
How Minnesota became the top turkey producer in the U.S.
Scientists believe that the domestication of the turkey began with the ancient Maya in Central America, possibly as early as 300 BCE–100 CE. Early inhabitants of what is now the southwestern portion of the United States raised domesticated turkeys as early as 200 BCE–500 CE. Archaeological evidence suggests that early civilizations valued turkeys more for their feathers, likely used for ceremonial purposes and clothing embellishment, than for food. They may have used turkey bones to create beads, musical instruments, and tools.
Gizmodo
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania Plant Reportedly Had Mold and Bacteria Problems
If you had to read Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel The Jungle in high school, then you would know just how notorious the meat packing industry was back in the early 20th century. Unfortunately few paid a similar amount of attention to the plight of immigrant communities who worked in early meat packing plants. But as should be clear from lingering on the tech beat, technology changes, but history can often repeat itself (in both cases).
beefmagazine.com
What does the future of the U.S. beef supply hold?
As the saying goes, "the devil is in the details," especially when it comes to the state of the beef industry. That holds true for what Rabobank's fourth-quarter beef report shows. RaboBank reports cattle prices are generally favorable across the country, but consumer confidence is falling and that could signal...
Canada's Alberta province forecasts C$12.3 billion budget surplus
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta on Thursday forecast a C$12.3 billion ($9.2 billion) budget surplus for the 2022/23 fiscal year, but warned economic risks are increasing as high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical unrest slow global activity.
BBC
Farms looking further afield as migrant labour costs rise
Farms are seeing labour and energy costs rise, leading them to look further afield for migrant workers or look to automation, an academic said. Prof Jim Monaghan, of Harper Adams University in Shropshire, said vegetable and fruit farms had been hit by Covid, Brexit and the loss of Ukrainian labour.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Danish Crown invests over $119 million in new UK bacon facility
Danish Crown, the global food company, has today announced a major investment in a new processing facility in Rochdale, Greater Manchester to offer UK customers high quality, traceable pork products produced in a more sustainable way and provide a critical supply of bacon for the UK market. Danish Crown will...
freightwaves.com
Trade dispute arising over Mexico’s plan to block imports of genetically modified corn
A potential trade conflict for the United States looms as Mexico moves forward with its plan to end U.S. imports of genetically modified (GM) yellow corn starting in 2024. Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa recently sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, asking her to intervene in the Mexican government’s plan to prohibit the importation of the crop.
US News and World Report
Pro-Bolsonaro Demonstrations Slow Corn Transport in Brazil's Mato Grosso
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Truckers and other demonstrators protesting the electoral defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro are hampering the transport of corn in Mato Grasso state, the heart of Brazil's farm country, two farmers said on Monday. Mato Grosso highway police reported 11 demonstrations on Monday morning, with roads blocked...
beefmagazine.com
Wagyu cattle becoming popular in the U.S.
As more people discover the advantages of Wagyu for producing high quality beef, a growing number of cattle breeders are raising this unique breed. Some people who have never raised cattle before are also giving it a try. Jerry Reeves, retired from the Animal Science Department at Washington State University,...
financefeeds.com
The supply of soybeans is rising while demand is fragile
The international broker OctaFX expert team reviews the soybean market’s current situation. After two straight sessions of falling prices, soybeans prompt-month futures contract traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) went up 0.8% on Friday and settled at 14.28 USD per bushel. Still, the contract was down 1.9% w-o-w as surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy. Furthermore, soybeans price declined due to the spillover pressure from other commodities—most notably, crude oil. According to OctaFX experts, soybeans often follow the trends in the crude oil market due to their role as feedstock for ethanol and biodiesel production. Even the recent weakness in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) failed to provide additional support for greenback-priced commodities (by making them less expensive for importers) as worries about demand in China, the world’s largest importer of soybeans, outweighed other bullish factors.
