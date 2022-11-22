Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Nov 21, 2022
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 6394 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 21, 2022. Morning Poll: How many times have you been sick this fall?. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is...
arlnow.com
NPS announces plans to improve safety along Mount Vernon Trail through Arlington
The National Park Service is starting to work on plans to improve safety along the portion of the Mount Vernon Trail that winds through Arlington County. South of the City of Alexandria, in Fairfax County, it will make similar improvements to the trail and reconstruct that portion of the GW Parkway.
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Arlington Sheriff Beth Arthur will not seek reelection in 2023
Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur says she will not be seeking reelection next year. The first female sheriff in Arlington and in the state announced her decision in a statement released this morning. She has presided as Arlington County Sheriff for more than two decades. “It has been a privilege...
arlnow.com
Eli’s Taqueria y Restaurante looking to open soon in the former home of Nono’s Taqueria
A new taco spot is moving into the former Columbia Pike home of another recently-shuttered taco spot. Last week, ARLnow reported that the Instagram-popular Nono’s Taqueria was closed and planning to open elsewhere. Now, only days later, the space between Panda Bowl and Family Kabob House is getting a new tenant.
arlnow.com
This month’s cartoon: Camp registration
This month’s Mike Mount cartoon takes on two hot button issues: Taylor Swift’s concert ticket debacle and Arlington’s ongoing camp registration saga. The website crashes suffered by Ticketmaster as millions of Swifties tried to secure tickets to her latest tour are reminiscent of those caused by Arlington parents eager to get their kids in coveted county summer camp slots.
Comments / 0