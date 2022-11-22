ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Lululemon Align Tanks Can Be Found for As Low as $19, but Sizes Are Going Fast

Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZeP8_0jJoAwD900

It feels like there is always something trending from Lululemon. From must-have leggings that take you from exercise to errands, to a sold-out fanny pack(?!), the brand seems to stay at the top of our minds, and our search bars. Though Lululemon makes workout essentials, which now even includes their own line of running shoes, their products are still priced closer to premium territory. And while deals do definitely exist, you have to know where to find them. Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work for you and found one of the best deals that Lululemon currently has to offer—while it lasts.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Lululemon famously doesn’t typically host specific sales that align with the standard sale schedule we’ve all grown accustomed to. The fitness brand does, however, have a section of their site appropriately named “We Made Too Much”, where savvy shoppers can score major discounts on beloved styles. While this wallet-friendly web page is frequently updated with outgoing deals, during the sale season, we tend to see a boost in the amount of products in this section. So even though there’s no official Black Friday offer from Lululemon, this is still the best time of the year to buy that item you’ve been eyeing for less.

One such hot product that fans of the brand will undoubtedly be on the hunt for is the Lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top. Its slightly cropped length sits comfortably at your natural waist, making it ideal for pairing with high rise styles. The relaxed V-shape of the neckline is great for layering under T-shirts, and the armholes are designed to give you maximum range of motion. A built-in shelf bra provides extra support and comes with removable cups to give you options. Since the Align Cropped Tank Top has more coverage than a traditional exercise bra, this piece can serve as a two-in-one bra top which makes getting ready to go be active that much simpler.

This bestselling design is made from Lululemon’s custom Nulu fabric. The material is mostly nylon, with Lycra fibers added in for extra shape retention. It's buttery-soft to the touch but still manages to wick away sweat while you move. The breathable fabric is also extremely comfortable, with a four-way stretch that caters to a variety of body shapes and sizes. The thoughtful design and innovative fabric combine to make the perfect light support piece for yoga, hot girl walks, and beyond.

The Align Cropped Tank Top is available in 20 different colors. We use the word “color” loosely here, because amongst the vibrant hues that Lululemon is known for, there are also a handful of energetic prints offered as well. The sizing department is where things start to become limited. In short—not each color is available in every size. And to make matters even more fun, pricing varies based on size and color section too. But don’t worry, we’re here to help make sense of it all.

Aside from two tie dye styles that originally sold for $72, the majority of the colors would cost you $68 at full price. Now, depending on the color, these styles are marked down to as low as $19 for one bold print! Though the bulk of the colors are on sale for $29, $34 or $39, with a couple styles sitting at the $49 mark. That equals savings of at least 27%, up to 72%! Some of the color choices have a full range of availability from 0 to 20, while others might only have a couple options left. You might want to check out some of the 4,000+ reviews to see if another shopper has bought the color you’re considering. The reviewers also gave valuable insight on sizing, with many of them saying this fit does run a bit small.

Before hitting checkout, you should also be aware that items from the "We Made Too Much" section are typically final sale, and this tank is no exception. Unless you’re enrolled in the Lululemon Membership, which allows members to return sale pieces for store credit, you should be prepared to gift this piece to a friend if it doesn’t fit. So what are you waiting for? Hop to it, those size options won’t make it through the weekend.

Shop Next: We're Seeing Lululemon Align Leggings as Low as $29 (!) Ahead of Black Friday

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Stay Chic & Cozy With These 25 Slippers for Women; Your Feet Will Thank Us Later!

There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
Us Weekly

Score lululemon’s Black Friday Specials on Athletic Apparel and Accessories

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s giving thanks. Celebrate Black Friday at lululemon! One of the top retailers in the activewear space, lululemon has changed the game with flattering fashion and sweat-wicking styles. We basically have the brand to thank for putting workout […]
The Independent

12 best body oils that will leave skin nourished and silky soft

Body oil is a hydrating skincare buy offering all-over moisture as an alternative to creams and lotions. Known for being easily absorbable and creating lingering skin softness, body oils can be applied either after a bath or shower, or onto dry skin in the morning and evening.Also creating a chance to have a bit of body-care luxury, the application process of enveloping the skin with intensely moisturising oil is an excuse for an at-home massage or some me-time.Usually packed with nourishing ingredients to care for skin, there are both fragrance-free and scented options to choose between. When it comes to...
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now

Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
MINNESOTA STATE
Elle

The Apple Watch Is On Sale for Over $300 Off on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it’s actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. But, trust us—it’s well worth it. Turns out, now is the perfect time to consider getting the new device, since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and, good news, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too.
CNET

Save 30% on Boots, Oxfords and Slip-ons Shoes at DSW

DSW is holding a sitewide sale where you can save 30% off when you purchase of some of the company's most popular brands for men, women and kids using the code EXCLUSIVE through Nov. 20. Since we are officially have colder weather, you might be looking for boots to keep...
Elite Daily

TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 Deals Include Major Home Decor Savings

Black Friday is finally here, and it’s time to strategize which deals to take advantage of during the annual shopping event. TJ Maxx is always offering exclusive discounts on home and lifestyle essentials year-round, and though the brand traditionally opts out of Black Friday festivities, it’s still worth peeping what deals they have in store for 2022 holiday shopping. Get your gift list ready for Santa shopping and keep reading to see what you can get from TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 deals.
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Plush, Fleece & Sherpa Outerwear only $15.99 + shipping!

Zulily has Women’s Plush, Fleece & Sherpa Outerwear for just $15.99 right now!. There are lots of colors and styles to choose from. These look SO warm!. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Parade

This Bestselling Coffeemaker Is On Sale Right Now On Amazon For Just $19

Grab your coffee cups, people! The bestselling Bodum 34 Ounce Pour Over Coffee Maker is on sale right now on Amazon for $18.50, a 38% discount from its usual $30 price tag. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
CNET

My Favorite Vitamin C Serum Is 50% Off for Black Friday

Topical vitamin C can do a lot of good things for your skin, including helping ward off toxins that can damage your skin over time. The antioxidant may also help even out your skin tone, making it a good addition to most people's daily skin care routine, regardless of skin type.
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

Black Friday is fast approaching, with the annual sales extravaganza happening this week. If you can’t wait until 25 November, there are lots of early deals to be shopped ahead of time, from retailers such as Boots, Currys, Very, Amazon and John Lewis. Popular brands such as Apple, Nintendo, Lego, Shark, Ninja and Dyson are all serving up serious savings, and the expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to bring you the biggest discounts. There are deals to dive into across all categories, from home appliances and tech to toys, TVs and laptops. Follow live: The best early Black...
Well+Good

UGGs Can Be Terrible for Your Feet—Here Are 7 Pairs That Are Nearly Identical and Have a Podiatrist’s Approval

It’s cozy season, which means sandals are out and plush shearling and soft suede boots and slippers are in. If you’re like us and have a life-long love for UGG (seriously, we still have a pair from high school that we refuse to let go of) but need something with more arch support, you can still get that iconic winter shoe vibe but with more orthotics-worthy soles via a well-constructed UGG dupe.
Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
Hypebae

SOREL Joins JD Sports’ Lineup of Fashion-Forward Footwear Brands

Continuing to cater to sneakerheads and footwear fans, JD Sports expands its offering of sporty-yet-stylish silhouettes with new styles from SOREL. The emerging brand joins JD’s versatile lineup of footwear brands carried by the British retailer now in North America. With an array of fashionable yet functional silhouettes, SOREL offers choice footwear options for JD Sports shoppers keen on staying stylish while on the go.
ETOnline.com

Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More

Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Parade

Parade

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy