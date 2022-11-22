Coastal Bend Food Bank teams up with Coastal Bend Blood Center this holiday

Coastal Bend Food Bank is very excited to partner with

the Coastal Bend Blood Center this holiday season to help fill community banks with two vital things — food and blood.

"Both of these nonprofit organizations play a significant role in the community, and together we are working to spread awareness of the need for nonperishable food and blood donations," said organizers.

The community is invited to the 15th Annual Food for Life event from November 11 through November 25 to support both organizations' missions and help give the gift of life and food.

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Coastal Bend Food Bank be hosting the Coastal Bend Blood Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 826 Krill St.

According to organizers, one food item will be donated to the Food Bank for every blood donation made.

"In 2021 the Coastal Bend Blood Center donated a total of 1,171 lbs. of food to help feed families, and this year their goal is to collect 1,500 units of blood and provide more food to families this holiday season," said organizers.

Donors will get a free t-shirt and a pair of Ice Rays tickets. For more information, visit the Coastal Bend Blood Center's website here.

