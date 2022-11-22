ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An accident has closed Butler Pike this morning between Cedar Grove and North Lane

FOX29 reported this morning that an accident involving a single vehicle that struck a pole has closed Butler Pike between Cedar Grove and North Lane in Conshohocken. PECO is currently working to restore power (the outage is impacting approximately 50 accounts). No information is currently available about the driver or any passengers in the vehicle.
