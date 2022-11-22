Two pro wrestlers developed ‘The Progressive Liberal’ to be the bad guy at matches. Then the atmosphere turned far darker

Read full article on original website
PWMania
Former Impact Star Urges Wrestlers Not to Slap Their Leg When Throwing Forearms
Wrestlers have been slapping their legs in matches for decades to improve the sound of their kicks. Superkicks and other kicks have become more common in matches in recent years. Some wrestlers have publicly complained about the current generation slapping their leg. Wrestlers “thigh slapping” or “leg slapping” dates back to the 1950s, when Mr. Wrestling II would back slap his opponents after a knee lift. Many wrestlers throughout history have been known to slap their opponents’ legs or backs.
Working With Donald Trump Was 'Miserable' Experience: WWE Hall of Famer
Wrestling star Goldberg said the former president didn't know how "to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up" when they met years ago.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlingrumors.net
Where It Hurts: Vince McMahon Allegedly Paid Manager Only $100 For WrestleMania
That’s not a good way to go. Wrestling is a unique business to say the least, as there are certain things that are done in the industry that would make no sense elsewhere. This ranges from how the workers are presented to how they are always on the move, the latter of which can get expensive. That can turn into a bigger problem if you annoy your boss, and that is what someone did to the biggest boss in wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Kerry Morton On 'Family Business,' Storytelling Wrestling, Communication With WWE, Tyrus As Champion & More - Exclusive
Kerry Morton has a lot to prove in pro wrestling and it doesn't just stop within the ropes. Being the son of the legendary Ricky Morton, Kerry has a lot of legacy to carry on his back; he recently started to etch his own legacy in the National Wrestling Alliance as the new Junior Heavyweight Champion, a title he just secured at the Hard Times 3 PPV. Morton has tagged with his father countless times in the ring, but Hard Times began a path for the 21-year-old to showcase his ability as a singles star.
PWMania
Matches That Shaped Us: Biggest Heart
The world of professional wrestling in 2004 was not as popular and vast as it is today. In 2004, you only had one promotion, WWE. One of the best workers and talents on the WWE roster at this time was Eddie Guerrero. Eddie wasn’t a man that needed to have...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Surprises Deaf-Blind Couple Visiting His Beach Shop
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Even if Hulk Hogan hasn’t appeared in a wrestling ring in a while, Hulkamania is still in full swing at his Beach Shop. A deaf-blind couple was recently surprised by the WWE Hall of Famer at his beach...
stillrealtous.com
Renee Paquette On What WWE Was Like For Jon Moxley After The Shield Split Up
The Shield was one of the top groups in WWE for years, but once they split up and went their separate ways it became very clear that WWE had plans to push Roman Reigns as the next face of the company. Jon Moxley didn’t get quite the same treatment from...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Addresses Antisemitism He's Encountered
MJF might give the impression of reveling in his heel status, but the new AEW World Champion draws a distinctive difference between the good-natured booing aimed at wrestling bad boys and genuine intolerance from hateful individuals. In an interview with Vulture, MJF acknowledged that being Jewish in his profession has created uncomfortable situations involving hate speech and vandalism.
