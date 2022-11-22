ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NW Prepper
2d ago

Seems reasonable; Fire staff, close treatment wings, allow patients to die by refusing treatment, misuse Covid payouts for Administrators bonuses, all while shuttling patients off to other facilities or making them wait for hours to be seen because there aren’t staff to manage the patients.

Susan Dahl
2d ago

they've already made billions off of the scam of covid. Even when people didn't die from it that's what they claim they died from so they could get the mass money that they got. There needs to be an investigation. Worldwide!!!

Nick Roth
2d ago

finally most see the scam pulled on the people. For those getting paid off I hope your life's reputation was worth it. They will all be exposed and maybe even charged with crimes against humanity in a military court!

nwnewsradio.com

Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER

(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
EVERETT, WA
publicola.com

Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD

The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
thetacomaledger.com

Low Income Housing on Hosmer is a NIMBY housing crisis ‘solution’

Converting hotels to low-income does not increase the number of available rental units in Tacoma. The housing crisis is a hot conversation topic in Tacoma and for good reason. Tacoma does not have enough affordable housing – the median apartment rental price here for a one-bedroom is $1,642, not including utilities and fees. This, combined with the Tacoma City Council decision banning all camping within ten blocks of temporary housing creates a no-win scenario for low-income housing for insecure Tacoma residents. Creating affordable housing units seems to be the obvious solution for this issue.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Public Health: 1st flu death of the season was an elementary-aged child from King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Public Health is reporting its first flu-related death of the season, saying it was an elementary-school-aged child from King County. Health officials are saying that there is a rapid surge in cases of respiratory illness right now. They say the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is by getting vaccinated and staying home when sick. We are in the beginning weeks of flu season, which typically lasts several months, and officials are saying the time to take action is now.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Seattle, King County report first child flu death of the season

SEATTLE — Public Health Seattle & King County (Public Health) reported Wednesday the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Public Health said an elementary-school-aged child passed away on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu. It is the first reported pediatric flu death in King County and Washington state this season and the first in the county since the 2019-2020 flu season.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Woodinville small business owner loses $6K in scam

WOODINVILLE, Wash. - A small business owner in Woodinville tells FOX 13 News he got scammed out of more than $6,000 and wants to warn others about the attack. Brandon Blinn is the owner of Blinn Fitness in Woodinville. He says that last week he got a notification stating his...
WOODINVILLE, WA
Crosscut

Inflation, low donations and rising demand hit Seattle food banks

Last Thursday morning, Santos Celso Bucardo sat on a bench outside the Ballard Food Bank with his wife Sujey Milagro Flores and their 6-year-old son Yair enjoying a warm meal in the rare November sun. The family recently immigrated to Washington from Nicaragua. As asylum seekers, they’re still waiting for...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Doctors urge caution for holiday gatherings as several respiratory viruses surge

SEATTLE, Wash. — Doctors across Washington state are stressing the importance of safety around gatherings this holiday season with the surge in respiratory viruses. Dr. Eric Chow, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Disease division at Public Health Seattle & King County said there's been a steady increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks. Chow is in charge of tracking infectious diseases and he anticipates those numbers continuing to rise as people begin to gather for the holidays.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

You'll have to work a few more hours to afford Seattle rent, Zillow says

If you want to pay your rent in Seattle, you're going to have to work more hours. That's the message from Zillow in its latest assessment of rising rents in the United States. Zillow calculates that a Seattle renter would have to work a total of 56.3 hours to pay the "typical" rent for the city of $2,285. The real estate company notes that rent has increased by 29% in Seattle over the past five years, yet the average wage has only risen 12%.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Burien Police Chief Ted Boe passes on promotion to continue serving City of Burien

Burien Police Chief Theodore “Ted” Boe will remain in his current role after forgoing a promotion to serve as Patrol Operations Division Chief for King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). Burien Police Captain Todd Morrell assumed the role of Acting Chief while Chief Boe is training at the FBI National Academy in Virginia and will continue in that role until Chief Boe returns on January 1, 2023.
BURIEN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing

Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle U.S. Court: 2 arrested, charged in $575M cryptocurrency mining scam

SEATTLE - Two Estonians have been arrested and charged for a massive $575 million cryptocurrency scam that reached as far as Western Washington. According to the U.S. District Court in Seattle, 37-year-olds Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin both face an 18-count indictment for conspiracy, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both men were arrested in Tallinn, Estonia on Nov. 20, and are currently pending extradition to the U.S.
SEATTLE, WA
