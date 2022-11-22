ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Man killed while walking on US 1 in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A 65-year-old man from Cocoa Beach is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. At about 5:50 p.m., troopers said the man walked into the path of a Chevy Silverado that was headed south on US 1 in Cocoa as the driver approached Broadway Boulevard.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The search for a missing five-year-old boy in Central Florida tragically ended early Thursday after the boy's body was found, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an update early Thursday. "It is with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found,...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages

A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

5-year-old boy goes missing from Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking for 5-year-old Aaron Pena who went missing from Orlando on Wednesday, they said. Pena went missing around 12:45 p.m. from his home on Savannah Landing Circle. "I want the best chance possible to find my son," Pena’s mother Melissa Stanton said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Human remains, gun found in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating what they believe is a suspicious death in Orlando. On Wednesday night, Orlando police said human remains and a gun were found in a wooded area near South Semoran Boulevard. The scene is active while homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Multiple young people arrested after robbery, police chase in Sanford, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A police chase in Seminole County ended with the arrest of multiple young people Tuesday night, according to police. The Sanford Police Department said it received a 911 call around 7 p.m. for a robbery at the Charleston Club Apartments near Lake Mary Boulevard and State Road 417. A Sanford lieutenant in an unmarked car entered the neighborhood and spotted the car described by the caller. Police said the car was reported stolen.
SANFORD, FL

