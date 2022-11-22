Read full article on original website
65-year-old struck, killed while crossing highway in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Cocoa Beach man was fatally struck after walking into the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the man walked into the roadway — not in a marked crosswalk — near...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
WESH
FHP: Man killed while walking on US 1 in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A 65-year-old man from Cocoa Beach is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. At about 5:50 p.m., troopers said the man walked into the path of a Chevy Silverado that was headed south on US 1 in Cocoa as the driver approached Broadway Boulevard.
click orlando
Man dies after car goes airborne, hits 2 poles in Titusville crash, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man died in a Titusville crash Wednesday after the car he was driving went airborne and hit two poles, police said. The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 7 a.m. near the 5200 block of South Washington Ave., according to officers. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger...
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
fox35orlando.com
Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The search for a missing five-year-old boy in Central Florida tragically ended early Thursday after the boy's body was found, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an update early Thursday. "It is with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found,...
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
WESH
5-year-old boy goes missing from Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking for 5-year-old Aaron Pena who went missing from Orlando on Wednesday, they said. Pena went missing around 12:45 p.m. from his home on Savannah Landing Circle. "I want the best chance possible to find my son," Pena’s mother Melissa Stanton said.
WESH
Human remains, gun found in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating what they believe is a suspicious death in Orlando. On Wednesday night, Orlando police said human remains and a gun were found in a wooded area near South Semoran Boulevard. The scene is active while homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical...
fox35orlando.com
Who struck a 12-year-old boy in Avalon Park and left him in the road? FHP asking public for help
Surveillance video obtained by FOX 35 appears to show the moment a 12-year-old boy riding his bike last week in Avalon Park was struck by the driver of a sedan, who, according to authorities, did not stop after the crash. The 17-second video shows the student on his bike enter...
WESH
Deputies: Man dies in Volusia County after getting pinned under tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man died after getting pinned under a tree limb. Deputies said on Monday, a man from DeLeon Springs, 71-year-old Gary Clancy was cutting trees in DeLand on Covey Hill Way. A resident in the area found Clancy under...
Boy, 5, with autism found dead in pond near his home in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County family is grieving the tragic death of their son on Thanksgiving. Search teams found the body of 5-year-old Aaron Pena around 12:30 a.m. in a pond near his Lake Nona home off Moss Park Road. Teams were out searching for Aaron for...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
WESH
Blood on apartment door leads deputies to find man shot & killed in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — People living at Vista Haven Apartments in unincorporated Sanford are shaken up after learning that deputies found a man who had been shot and killed inside one of the units Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police tape still dangled from a staircase railing as the Seminole County...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple young people arrested after robbery, police chase in Sanford, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A police chase in Seminole County ended with the arrest of multiple young people Tuesday night, according to police. The Sanford Police Department said it received a 911 call around 7 p.m. for a robbery at the Charleston Club Apartments near Lake Mary Boulevard and State Road 417. A Sanford lieutenant in an unmarked car entered the neighborhood and spotted the car described by the caller. Police said the car was reported stolen.
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
'We need justice': Family of 18-year-old killed in Seminole County shooting searches for answers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is searching for justice after an 18-year-old was gunned down in a Sanford parking lot. Police say the teen was in a car at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when they were targeted. "He was just starting his life. He was...
click orlando
Crash shut down northbound lanes on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thanksgiving Day for about an hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 205 on I-95 north in Cocoa, troopers said. [TRENDING: 5-year-old...
click orlando
4 dogs dead, dozens found malnourished at Seminole County home; owner arrested
SANFORD, Fla. – A man arrested Monday in a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after investigators found more than two dozen malnourished dogs and four dead dogs at his home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report of Brandon Blake, 40, states the...
