KREM
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting January 1, 2023, drivers in Washington might have to shell out even more for a gallon of gas, but just how much the increase could be is widely debated. A new law passed by state lawmakers, aimed at curbing carbon emissions, takes effect in less...
Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters
(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
MyNorthwest.com
Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state
Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
MyNorthwest.com
The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state
With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
Washington plummets in state business tax index over capital gains tax
(The Center Square) – Washington’s new capital gains income tax caused the Evergreen State to nosedive 13 spots from last year in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. According to the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement. The index considers corporate tax rates, individual income tax rates, sales tax rates, property tax rates, and unemployment insurance tax rates. ...
Occupational Health Safety
Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines
The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
kpq.com
Burn Ban Issued for NCW
The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
Chronicle
CenturyLink Penalized for Rate Increases
LACEY — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has upheld a $226,000 penalty assessed against CenturyLink and its five subsidiaries for raising rates without informing the UTC, according to a UTC press release. The five child companies failed to notify the commission multiple times in 2021 and 2022 and...
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
KREM
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
A Short Drive To The Cheapest Gas in The Valley
If you're filling up the tank on this Monday gas prices are down in Yakima. According to GasBuddy prices are down 11.9 cents a gallon selling for an average of $4.40 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
kpq.com
Major Detour Coming With Roundabout Construction On U.S. 2 At Easy St.
There'll be a major detour next summer when the state Department of Transportation builds a roundabout at U.S. 2 and Easy Street in North Wenatchee. The project will require the closure of Easy Street on both the north and south sides of U.S. 2. City of Wenatchee Public Works Director...
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
mediafeed.org
Washington state first-time buyer’s assistance programs
With its abundance of forests, mountains, and water, Washington is an incredibly beautiful state. It’s also a great place to work: The booming tech scene has created numerous job opportunities. It’s no wonder then that so many people, including first-time buyers, are looking to purchase a home in the Evergreen State.
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington Missing Persons Alert System: Something to be Thankful For
OLYMPIA - So far in the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol has issued a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System. Of these 77 alerts YTD, there have been 70 successful recoveries, according to the latest update from the WSP.
KUOW
Washington state is not short on money as it debates its next two-year budget
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state lawmakers will have billions more in tax dollars than last time around when they sit down to write a budget for the next two years. State tax collections are defying fears of a recession as lawmakers get ready to debate the new budget. Real estate excise tax collections are currently dropping from slowing home sales, but other important taxes are still bringing in the dough big time. Business income taxes are stronger than expected; so is the retail sales tax.
ifiberone.com
Hanford Reach fish hatchery near Basin City to close due to near-record low steelhead salmon returns; no fishing allowed
BASIN CITY - On Friday, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the temporary closure of the Ringold-Meseberg Hatchery just southwest of Basin City. State officials say that means people will be unable fish for steelhead in the area. This year’s return of Ringold Springs Hatchery steelhead is...
Criminal charges for vote fraud? That depends on where you live in Washington state
SEATTLE — As the voting season ends, some elections offices are turning their attention to the handful of suspicious ballots that were cast. Some cases may be referred to police or prosecutors for further investigation. For Dennis Herron, of Lewis County, that process resulted in a felony conviction in...
