Ellensburg, WA

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters

(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state

Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state

With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington plummets in state business tax index over capital gains tax

(The Center Square) – Washington’s new capital gains income tax caused the Evergreen State to nosedive 13 spots from last year in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. According to the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement. The index considers corporate tax rates, individual income tax rates, sales tax rates, property tax rates, and unemployment insurance tax rates. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA
Burn Ban Issued for NCW

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
CenturyLink Penalized for Rate Increases

LACEY — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has upheld a $226,000 penalty assessed against CenturyLink and its five subsidiaries for raising rates without informing the UTC, according to a UTC press release. The five child companies failed to notify the commission multiple times in 2021 and 2022 and...
WASHINGTON STATE
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water

The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
YAKIMA, WA
A Short Drive To The Cheapest Gas in The Valley

If you're filling up the tank on this Monday gas prices are down in Yakima. According to GasBuddy prices are down 11.9 cents a gallon selling for an average of $4.40 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
Washington state first-time buyer’s assistance programs

With its abundance of forests, mountains, and water, Washington is an incredibly beautiful state. It’s also a great place to work: The booming tech scene has created numerous job opportunities. It’s no wonder then that so many people, including first-time buyers, are looking to purchase a home in the Evergreen State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
SPOKANE, WA
Washington state is not short on money as it debates its next two-year budget

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state lawmakers will have billions more in tax dollars than last time around when they sit down to write a budget for the next two years. State tax collections are defying fears of a recession as lawmakers get ready to debate the new budget. Real estate excise tax collections are currently dropping from slowing home sales, but other important taxes are still bringing in the dough big time. Business income taxes are stronger than expected; so is the retail sales tax.
WASHINGTON STATE
