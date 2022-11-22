ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
e-cryptonews.com

How to Open a Cryptocurrency Wallet: A Beginner’s Guide To Safely Owning Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are fast becoming the most popular type of digital currency. They’re not government issued or backed by anything in particular, which makes them versatile types of money that can be used for various online transactions. Moreover, they’re also extremely technical and challenging to acquire. Therefore, if you own cryptocurrencies, you should also have a good grasp on how to safely store your digital assets. A digital wallet is where you keep custody of your virtual coins.
cryptonewsz.com

Huobi enhances transparency around HBTC H-Token

Huobi brings more security and transparency to its wrapped BTC token on the Ethereum mainnet. The venture has announced that it will deploy Chainlink Proof of Reserve to enhance transparency around the HBTC H-Token. Through this update, Huobi will enable the verification of BTC in reserve wallets with the total...
e-cryptonews.com

Best Website to Invest in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and digital payment system. It is the first decentralized peer-to-peer payment network, and it is also the largest. Bitcoin was invented by an unknown person or group of people under the name Satoshi Nakamoto and released as open-source software in 2009. The system is peer-to-peer, and transactions take place between users directly, without an intermediary. These transactions are verified by network nodes through the use of cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain.
cryptonewsz.com

Binance Pool announces the launch of its Cloud Mining service

The latest service release from Binance Pool has recently generated market-wide interest. The platform’s Cloud Mining service has been launched to facilitate user access to mining equipment. Users will earn mining incentives via Binance Pool as a result of the development. After the service’s effective debut on November 22...
cryptonewsz.com

DAO Maker and Trust Wallet sign campaign partnership

DAO Maker has informed the community of its launch partnership with Trust Wallet via an official blog post. As part of the collaboration, DAO Maker is a pleased launch partner for the Trust Wallet Browser Extension on Monday, November 21, 2022. Participants can be a part of the launch event...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
notebookcheck.net

US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens

In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
cryptonewsz.com

Buenbit users access Everyday DeFi from the Rootstock-based RIF Suite

IOV Labs and Buenbit have teamed up to provide its users access to the Rootstock as well as RIF ecosystem. Buenbit users would be able to access the services and goods from Everyday DeFi which are protected by the Bitcoin network. In many ways, both corporations see the association as...
cryptonewsz.com

Injective makes a formal launch of fiat on-ramp with Kado

Injective has finally taken advantage of the opportunity to formally launch its own constructed fiat on-ramp with Kado. In this particular case scenario, it will supply all of its linked and concerned users with the convenient option of making necessary and required alterations between assets based on fiat currency and those based on digital platforms.
decrypt.co

Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin

The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
crowdfundinsider.com

Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade

Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin – Centralized Exchanges Could Use Cryptographic Proofs, ZK-Snark To Build Trust

The renowned blockchain programmer wrote a blog on how centralized exchanges can move toward trustlessness. Buterin opines zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive argument or knowledge (ZK-SNARK) is the best proof of the reserves. Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog on November 19, 2022, on how CEXs (centralized exchanges) can use cryptographic...
wealthinsidermag.com

Bitget Gives Investors an Edge With a Series of Crypto Social Trading Features

For most retail investors, trading has traditionally been a solitary exercise, making the barrier to entry relatively high. Information regarding trading instruments and market conditions can often be hard to come by or, at other times, too complex for beginners to grasp. Here at Bitget, the organisation is determined to remove this barrier by turning trading into a social, collaborative activity that investors can engage in together.

