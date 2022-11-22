Read full article on original website
e-cryptonews.com
How to Open a Cryptocurrency Wallet: A Beginner’s Guide To Safely Owning Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies are fast becoming the most popular type of digital currency. They’re not government issued or backed by anything in particular, which makes them versatile types of money that can be used for various online transactions. Moreover, they’re also extremely technical and challenging to acquire. Therefore, if you own cryptocurrencies, you should also have a good grasp on how to safely store your digital assets. A digital wallet is where you keep custody of your virtual coins.
cryptonewsz.com
Huobi enhances transparency around HBTC H-Token
Huobi brings more security and transparency to its wrapped BTC token on the Ethereum mainnet. The venture has announced that it will deploy Chainlink Proof of Reserve to enhance transparency around the HBTC H-Token. Through this update, Huobi will enable the verification of BTC in reserve wallets with the total...
e-cryptonews.com
Best Website to Invest in Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and digital payment system. It is the first decentralized peer-to-peer payment network, and it is also the largest. Bitcoin was invented by an unknown person or group of people under the name Satoshi Nakamoto and released as open-source software in 2009. The system is peer-to-peer, and transactions take place between users directly, without an intermediary. These transactions are verified by network nodes through the use of cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain.
cryptonewsz.com
Binance Pool announces the launch of its Cloud Mining service
The latest service release from Binance Pool has recently generated market-wide interest. The platform’s Cloud Mining service has been launched to facilitate user access to mining equipment. Users will earn mining incentives via Binance Pool as a result of the development. After the service’s effective debut on November 22...
cryptonewsz.com
DAO Maker and Trust Wallet sign campaign partnership
DAO Maker has informed the community of its launch partnership with Trust Wallet via an official blog post. As part of the collaboration, DAO Maker is a pleased launch partner for the Trust Wallet Browser Extension on Monday, November 21, 2022. Participants can be a part of the launch event...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant JPMorgan Files Trademark for New Crypto Wallet With Ability to Exchange and Transfer Virtual Currencies
Financial services industry titan JPMorgan has filed a trademark for a new digital assets wallet. In a recent filing with the United States Trademark and Patents Office (USTPO), JPMorgan filed a trademark for a product called J.P. Morgan Wallet. According to the required trademark statement of use document, the J.P....
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
cryptonewsz.com
Buenbit users access Everyday DeFi from the Rootstock-based RIF Suite
IOV Labs and Buenbit have teamed up to provide its users access to the Rootstock as well as RIF ecosystem. Buenbit users would be able to access the services and goods from Everyday DeFi which are protected by the Bitcoin network. In many ways, both corporations see the association as...
cryptonewsz.com
Injective makes a formal launch of fiat on-ramp with Kado
Injective has finally taken advantage of the opportunity to formally launch its own constructed fiat on-ramp with Kado. In this particular case scenario, it will supply all of its linked and concerned users with the convenient option of making necessary and required alterations between assets based on fiat currency and those based on digital platforms.
cryptonewsz.com
Vivacious Oryen Network community sees 150% presale profits – Can ORY beat Dash2Trade, IMPT, or Big Eyes?
Oryen’s native token ORY has shown a lot of potential since its inception. The ongoing ICO has already made new records of 150% profits to early investors. The novel DeFi project is gradually outshining its key competitors, such as Dash2Trade, IMPT, and Big Eyes, day by day. Oryen’s positive...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin
The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade
Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin – Centralized Exchanges Could Use Cryptographic Proofs, ZK-Snark To Build Trust
The renowned blockchain programmer wrote a blog on how centralized exchanges can move toward trustlessness. Buterin opines zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive argument or knowledge (ZK-SNARK) is the best proof of the reserves. Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog on November 19, 2022, on how CEXs (centralized exchanges) can use cryptographic...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Is Very Alive As Wallet Downloads Reach Over 100 Million In 2022 – And Still Growing
The need to be integrated with crypto and be aligned with its massive use cases in a fast-changing world is very important. With this, crypto wallets come into the picture. These are things that many people and large companies today want to get their hands on. Now, in spite of...
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitget Gives Investors an Edge With a Series of Crypto Social Trading Features
For most retail investors, trading has traditionally been a solitary exercise, making the barrier to entry relatively high. Information regarding trading instruments and market conditions can often be hard to come by or, at other times, too complex for beginners to grasp. Here at Bitget, the organisation is determined to remove this barrier by turning trading into a social, collaborative activity that investors can engage in together.
